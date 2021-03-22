Several changes to the WrestleMania 37 card announced, matches for both nights

WWE has announced several matches for Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

It was announced during tonight’s RAW that Night One will feature Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, and The Miz (with John Morrison) vs. Bad Bunny (with Damian Priest).

It was also announced that Night Two will feature WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, and Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

The rest of the WrestleMania 37 matches will be confirmed for Night One or Night Two at a later date.

On a related note, WWE made Orton vs. The Fiend official for WrestleMania 37 during RAW. Alexa Bliss will be in The Fiend’s corner.

Tonight’s RAW saw Orton call The Fiend out to put an end to all the games with he and Bliss. This comes after The Fiend returned at WWE Fastlane on Sunday to help Bliss defeat Orton in singles action. The Fiend confronted Orton on RAW and Orton covered him in gasoline. Before he could light The Fiend on fire again, Orton dropped him with the RKO right before Bliss came out. Bliss distracted Orton while The Fiend recovered, then The Fiend took Orton out with a Mandible Claw and Sister Abigail. Bliss pointed up at the WrestleMania 37 sign as flames shot up around it.

The announcers then announced Orton vs. The Fiend for WrestleMania 37 as Bliss and Wyatt posed over Orton to send RAW off the air. There is no word yet on if a stipulation will be added to Orton vs. The Fiend at WrestleMania, but we will keep you updated.

It was also announced during RAW that Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman will take place. Shane indicated that a stipulation will be announced at a later date. It was also announced that Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander will be banned from ringside during Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley due to McIntyre defeating the two Hurt Business members in a Handicap Match on RAW.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from the main event segment on RAW:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

NIGHTS TO BE ANNOUNCED:

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Stipulation to be announced.