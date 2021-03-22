Randy Orton’s wife tweets Alexa Bliss
Randy Orton’s wife Kim is trending on Twitter after she tweeted a warning to Alexa Bliss following last night’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.
As noted, Fastlane saw Bliss defeat Orton in singles action after “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt made his return with a new look, helping Bliss get the win. Kim called Bliss out after the match.
“@AlexaBliss_WWE you might’ve just fucked up little girl,” Kim wrote.
Bliss has not responded to Kim’s tweet as of this writing, but she did make a post-match Instagram reaction to The Fiend’s return.
“HE’S Back [devil emoji],” she wrote.
It’s believed that The Fiend vs. Orton will now take place at WrestleMania 37 with some sort of stipulation.
You can see the related posts below, along with a clip from the match:
Is she upset because Alexa Bliss pinned Randy Orton or because Alexa Bliss mounted Randy Orton to pin him?
Correct me if I’m wrong but why do I feel like this isn’t the first time Randy’s wife tried to inject herself into the business?
Does she hope she eventually be next Karen Angle/Jarrett?
Are we gonna get Fiend & Bliss vs The Ortons at Wrestlemania?