NXT’s Rik Bugez plays character from WWE 24/7 championship segment at Fastlane

Tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view saw the WWE 24/7 Title change hands two more times.

WWE aired a commercial segment for Old Spice, which was the Fastlane pay-per-view sponsor this year. The segment featured an Old Spice delivery guy, known as Joseph Average. This character was played by WWE NXT Superstar Rik Bugez (Eric Bugenhagen).

The segment saw Truth hide behind a display of Old Spice deodorant. Akira Tozawa got involved and this led to the display getting knocked over. Joseph crawled around to pick up the Old Spice products, and in the process of crawling around he pinned Truth as a referee appeared out of nowhere. Truth immediately rolled Joseph up for the pin to regain the title.

The initial title change is listed as the first for Joseph Average. Truth then began his 51st reign with the WWE 24/7 Title after winning it back.

Bugez has not commented on the title change as of this writing. He is a former powerlifter and bodybuilder who was signed in the fall of 2017. Despite just a few appearances in NXT, he has picked up a following due to his charisma and social media presence.

You can see video from the 24/7 Title change segment below: