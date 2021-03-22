Newly crowned NCAA champion Gable Stevenson “waves” at McMahon on Twitter

20-year-old Gable Stevenson, who just won the NCAA championship this past weekend, “waved” at Vince McMahon on Twitter in one of his first tweets after his win.

Stevenson finished the season with 17 wins and zero losses, stretching his undefeated streak to 34 wins and became the first Gophers wrestler to win an NCAA title since 2013.

The 260lbs, 6’1″ wrestler is a two-time Big Ten Conference champion and a two–time All-American out of the University of Minnesota.

Stevenson already has an influential follower on Twitter, someone by the name of Paul Heyman.

Last year, Stevenson told The Minnesota Daily that his ultimate goal is to make it to the WWE. “That’s my main goal, and that’s my end goal. As years go on it becomes more realistic, and I can set it happening right when I’m done with college,” he said. “It’s just a matter of me performing and making sure I get to that point.”

Gophers head coach Brandon Eggum also told the same newspaper that Stevenson loves being a showman. “Anytime the WWE has something to build off of, like credential-wise, any of those things that are real like Gable has been able to do…they can really run with.”