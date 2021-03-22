New Raw matches announced for tonight

WWE has announced several matches and a new segment for tonight’s post-Fastlane edition of RAW on the USA Network.

Matches announced for tonight include Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz in singles action, RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Peyton Royce in a non-title match, plus WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in another non-title match.

WWE has also announced that Randy Orton will summon “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on tonight’s RAW. This is interesting as PWInsider reported earlier today that Orton was not scheduled for tonight’s show. The segment with Wyatt could be some sort of pre-taped angle.

Wyatt returned at WWE Fastlane last night to help Alexa Bliss defeat Orton in a singles match.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Rhea Ripley makes her official RAW debut

* Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

* RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Peyton Royce in a non-title match

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match

* Randy Orton tries to summon The Fiend

* Fallout from Fastlane, more build for WrestleMania 37