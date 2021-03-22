WWE RAW Report – 3/22/2021

– The post-Fastlane edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network opens live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The virtual crowd cheers them on as they hype the show.

Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus

We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. Lashley gets pyro and stands tall in the ring as the pyro goes off again. Out next comes Sheamus. Mike Rome does the introductions for this non-title match.

We see a few stills of how Drew McIntyre won the No Holds Barred match over Sheamus at Fastlane last night. The bell rings and they lock up now. Lashley takes Sheamus down first. They tangle on the mat as Sheamus takes it to the corner and backs off as the referee warns him. Lashley ties Sheamus up but Sheamus elbows away to break free. Sheamus grounds Lashley on the mat now. They break and lock up again. Lashley takes it to the corner and tries to bully Sheamus some but Sheamus fights back. Lashley beats him right back down.

Lashley charges into the corner but eats a big boot. The run the ropes and Sheamus drops Lashley with a clothesline. Sheamus stomps away now. Sheamus beats Lashley around the ring now. Lashley counters a move and clubs Sheamus, then hits a snap suplex. Lashley grounds Sheamus now as MVP talks trash from ringside.

Lashley with a neckbreaker. He grounds Sheamus with another headlock. Sheamus fights up and out but Lashley knees him, then works him over with right hands. Lashley sends Sheamus to the apron but Sheamus drops him over the top rope. We see Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business also at ringside. Sheamus tangles with Lashley but gets clotheslined on the apron. Lashley and Cedric distract the referee while Shelton levels Sheamus with a big clothesline on the floor. We go back to commercial with Lashley in control.

Lashley has Sheamus grounded after the break as The Hurt Business cheers him on. Sheamus fights up and out, nailing a huge kick. Lashley comes right back with a big powerslam for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Cedric distracts Lashley from the apron. Lashley tells him not now an to step down. Sheamus rolls him up for a close 2 count off the distraction. Lashley charges but Sheamus sends him into the ring post. Sheamus then clotheslines Lashley twice.

Lashley fight back but Sheamus sends him to the apron. Sheamus unloads with forearms. Sheamus with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán on the apron now. He knocks Lashley back to the floor and hits a huge flying clothesline. Sheamus brings it back in and continues to dominate for another 2 count. We see MVP telling Cedric to chill out at ringside. Lashley finally turns it back around on Sheamus but Sheamus blocks a suplex, then levels Lashley with a big knee strike for 2.

Sheamus gets up first now. He goes for a Brogue Kick but Lashley moves. Lashley runs into a back elbow in the corner. Cedric swings at Sheamus from the floor, distracting him. Lashley takes advantage and levels Sheamus with a big Spinebuster. Lashley then applies The Hurt Lock for the submission win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall and celebrates as his music hits. We go to replays. MVP joins Lashley in the ring now as the referee checks on Sheamus. Cedric and Shelton pull Sheamus to the floor and continue pounding on him. The music hits and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop. Drew meets Shelton at ringside and takes him out, then Cedric, as Lashley watches from the ring. Drew tosses Cedric over the barrier, then faces off with Shelton and tells him to bring it again. Drew turns and stares Lashley down. Drew slowly enters the ring as they face off. Lashley raises the WWE Title in the air as Drew talks some trash about their match at WrestleMania 37. MVP gets in between them and tells Lashley to save it for WrestleMania. Drew keeps taunting Lashley as MVP hold the champ back.

– Still to come, will Randy Orton be able to summon The Fiend? Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin walk up on MVP and Bobby Lashley. Lashley isn’t happy with their interference in his one-on-one match. MVP scolds them for embarrassing Lashley, just like they did when they dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to The New Day. MVP tells them to think about how they’re going to make things right. MVP and Lashley walk off.

– The referees show us a video package on the feud between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss, including “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt returning at Fastlane last night to help Bliss defeat Orton in singles action. Still to come, Orton has promised to summon The Fiend tonight.

Asuka vs. Peyton Royce

Back from the break and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Asuka for this non-title match. We see how WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out a few weeks back. Asuka poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break an Asuka waits in the ring as we see how she returned last week to defeat Baszler in non-title action. Out next comes Peyton Royce for this next match. We see Peyton’s RAW Talk promo from two weeks ago where she said she was tired of having her time wasted, and wanted Asuka. The bell rings and they size each other up, then lock up. Peyton holds her own and they tangle. Asuka shows off some out of the corner. Asuka runs and drops Royce with a shoulder.

Asuka taunts some, then ducks a clothesline. Royce keeps coming as they trade roll-up attempts. Royce takes Asuka down but Asuka gets the bottom rope to avoid a submission. Asuka ends up applying the arm bar but it’s broken. Royce with a ankle lock into a bridge. Asuka kicks free. The announcers reveal a WrestleMania edition of MizTV tonight.

Royce sends Asuka into the turnbuckles. Royce with a suplex for a 2 count. Royce talks some trash while keeping Asuka on the mat. Royce beats Asuka up while she’s down. Asuka sends Royce face-first into the corner but then runs into a boot. Asuka sends Royce to the apron and hits a big back-fist. Royce avoids the Hip Attack and kicks Asuka in the back, then sends her to the floor for a bad landing. Royce stands tall over Asuka at ringside as the referee counts. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and both competitors are down. Royce pulls herself up first. Asuka with a dropkick and a big knee. Asuka with a Hip Attack in the corner. Royce blocks a German suplex. Asuka keeps fighting and hits the German. Asuka with the sliding knee to the face for a close 2 count. Asuka shows some frustration now.

Asuka goes to the top for the missile dropkick but Royce side-steps. They tangle in the middle of the ring. Asuka with a back-elbow. Royce blocks the spinning back-fist and drops Asuka with her Gory neckbreaker for a close 2 count as Asuka kicks out and Royce can’t believe it. More back and forth. Asuka with the Asuka Lock and more offense. Asuka levels Royce with the jumping double knees to the face but Royce still kicks out at 2. Asuka takes Royce to the corner now and climbs up.

Royce ends up fighting Asuka off and delivering a big double stomp to the back of the neck. Asuka still kicks out at 2 and Royce is frustrated now. She kicks the ropes and yells at the referee. Asuka kicks Royce as she approaches. Royce tries to pull Asuka down but Asuka goes right into the arm bar. Royce tries to turn it around on the mat but Asuka goes into the Asuka Lock for the submission win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, the music hits as Asuka raises the title while her music plays. The music interrupts and out comes Rhea Ripley making her official RAW debut. Asuka looks on as Ripley takes her time getting to the ring. Ripley hits the apron and poses now. Ripley takes the mic and says Asuka is one of the greatest champions in WWE history, she proved her point. Ripley says last she saw Charlotte Flair was out here challenging Asuka for the title while Asuka was away recovering from having her teeth knocked out, but now Flair isn’t here and is out recovering from COVID-19. Ripley tells Asuka she needs an answer. On her first official night here at RAW, she challenges Asuka to a title match at WrestleMania 37. Fans pop and Asuka shakes her head as Ripley points up at the sign hanging high. Asuka speaks in Japanese and she’s hyped up. Asuka says Ripley is not ready for her. Asuka then accepts and the match is on. Fans cheer them on as they stare at each other.

– Adam Pearce stops Drew McIntyre in the back and gives him props for the No Holds Barred match with Sheamus at Fastlane. Pearce goes on and mentions how Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin have challenged him to a Handicap Match. Drew is actually interested but he has an idea. If he wins tonight, then Cedric and Benjamin are banned from ringside at WrestleMania 37. Pearce says consider it done.

– We see the crew setting the ring up for MizTV. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a WrestleMania 37 promo. The Grandest Stage of Them All is just 19 days away.

– We see what just happened between Asuka and Rhea Ripley. Their match for the RAW Women’s Title is confirmed for WrestleMania 37.

– We go back to the ring for another must-see edition of MizTV, a special WrestleMania 37 edition. Out comes The Miz and John Morrison.

Miz says he wants to vent first. He goes on ranting about Damian Priest and rapper Bad Bunny, and how Bunny has been walking around WWE for the past several weeks. Miz then goes on about how dominant he has been, over names like Brock Lesnar, and how he and Morrison have more than 30 years of combined experience, with too many title reigns to count. Miz shows us how he and Morrison aren’t featured on the WrestleMania 37 promotional poster, while Bunny and Priest are. Miz says last week was his last straw but Bunny got his attention and more, so congratulations.

They show us a replay from last week where Priest defeated Jaxson Ryker, then celebrated in the ring with Bunny as Morrison came out. Miz then hit the ring and nailed Bunny from behind with a guitar. Fans boo now as Morrison calls it a smash hit. Miz says to let that be a lesson to Bunny and other musicians, actors, sports stars who think they can just waltz into WWE and think they can do what they do. They call for a drum roll and announce that next week’s special edition of The Dirt Sheet on RAW will feature the world premiere of their new single dedicated to Bad Bunny – Hey Hey Hop Hop. They take more shots at Bunny and then show us a sneak peek at next week’s music video world premiere.

Miz says this week will bet he last time we hear the words Bad Bunny because this diss track will end his career faster than Vanilla Ice. Miz goes on and says he will ensure WrestleMania 37 becomes Bunny’s living nightmare. Miz challenges Bunny to a match at WrestleMania as fans pop. Miz says he won’t just end Bunny’s musical career, he will end his career, period. Miz tells everyone to watch his next match if we want a preview of WrestleMania.

Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

The music hits and out comes Jeff Hardy to pyro on the stage. Hardy heads to the ring as The Miz looks on with John Morrison.

Back from the break and Hardy takes the mic and says we all know how this goes, Miz can’t win by himself. Hardy challenges Miz to send Morrison to the back, if he’s a real man. They talk it over and Morrison leaves. The bell rings and Miz takes control of Hardy to start. Hardy fights out of the corner and sends Miz face-first from corner to corner to corner. Miz turns it around and works Hardy over. Miz drops Hardy in the middle of the ring and levels him with a kick to the face for a 2 count.

Miz keeps control and yells out at the crowd for boos. Miz with knees to Hardy’s back now. Miz applies a headlock in the middle of the ring as fans rally for Hardy. Hardy fights up and out, kicking Miz into the corner. Hardy fights Miz off again and begins to hit some of his signature moves. Hardy with the splash in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Hardy keep fighting and hits a splash from the middle rope but Miz still kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Miz blocks a Twist of Fate and sends Hardy shoulder-first into the ring post. Miz follows up with a Skull Crushing Finale for the pin to win.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, The Miz stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Miz stands tall and has his arm raised when Bad Bunny suddenly smashes a guitar over his back. Fans cheer Bunny on as he makes his exit. Miz looks on from the mat as Bunny taunts him from the stage. Bunny takes the mic and says he accepts Miz’s challenge, bitch. Bunny says he will see Miz at WrestleMania.

– We see AJ Styles and Omos walking backstage. Riddle comes flying by on his scooter. AJ and Omos talk about The New Day as they head to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers confirm The Miz vs. Bad Bunny for WrestleMania 37.

– We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles and Omos as the pyro goes off.

AJ takes the mic as does Omos. They are excited about how Omos is going to dominate RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day in his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37. AJ gives some praise to The New Day for their success but he’s confident about he and Omos taking the titles at WrestleMania, saying they can’t lose with everything going for them and they will become an unstoppable tag team. The music interrupts and out comes Kofi Kingston with Xavier Woods. Kofi can’t believe he’s heard AJ say tonight. They go on taking shots at the challengers, then try to stir things up between AJ and Omos.

AJ gets a bunch of questions wrong on what Omos likes. AJ tells Kofi to get in the ring so he can kick his butt in a preview of WrestleMania. AJ does The New Day dance to the tune of “AJ, rocks” and tries to get Omos in on it but Omos looks uncomfortable. The two sides look on as we go back to commercial.

AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston

Back from the break and we get a nWo “paid advertisement” for sponsor Carmax. The announcers plug Eric Bischoff’s 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction. We see Omos standing tall at ringside as AJ Styles gets ready to go at it with RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston. Xavier Woods is also at ringside. Kofi catches a kick and takes AJ down to start.

Kofi keeps control on the mat as AJ tries for a pin attempt. AJ keeps fighting but Kofi grounds him again. Kofi with a flying forearm for a 2 count. Kofi takes AJ back down into another headlock. They run the ropes and Kofi hits a big back elbow for 2. Braun Strowman vs. Elias in a Fastlane rematch is announced for later tonight.

AJ tries to fight from the corner but Kofi keeps control, rocking him in the jaw. AJ takes control and beats Kofi down with an elbow. AJ tosses Kofi to the floor and the referee counts. AJ ends up on the apron as Kofi slides back in. Kofi rocks him and drops him on the apron. Kofi leaps into the corner and catapults AJ across the ring for a 2 count. Kofi with a missile dropkick from the corner. Kofi with a leg scissors takedown for 2.

Kofi gets right up and hits another dropkick, sending AJ to the floor in front of Omos. AJ pulls Kofi out but Kofi blocks him and nails a right hand to keep control. AJ blocks a shot and nails Kofi in the throat. AJ runs Kofi into the steel ring steps at ringside. Woods walks over but Omos gets in his face. We go to commercial with Omos staring down at Woods at ringside.

Back from the break and AJ runs over Kofi to keep control as Omos and Woods watch from their spots at ringside. AJ grounds Kofi with a headlock now. Kofi makes a comeback and mounts offense now, nailing a dropkick. Kofi with a big leaping right hand. Kofi with the Boom Drop in the middle of the ring as fans cheer him on.

Kofi stares down Omos and waits for AJ to get up in the corner. AJ turns around and Kofi goes for Trouble In Paradise but AJ nails him in mid-air with a big kick to the head. They both go down. Woods looks on worried now. They get up in opposite corners. AJ charges but Kofi kicks him in mid-air. Kofi slowly goes to the top but AJ cuts him off. AJ climbs up for the superplex but Kofi fights back. Kofi slams AJ to the mat. Kofi with a big splash from the second turnbuckle to AJ’s back. AJ kicks out at 2.

AJ ends up applying the Calf Crusher but Kofi gets the bottom rope to break it up. They tangle some in the middle of the ring for more back and forth now. AJ focuses on the knee as Omos looks on and likes what he sees. AJ goes to the apron and waits for Kofi to get up. He goes to springboard in but Woods distracts him with Francesca. Omos walks over and stalks Woods at ringside. AJ springboards in with the Phenomenal Forearm but Kofi catches him with SOS for the pin to win.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

– After the bell, Omos immediately rushes the ring but he’s too late. The music hits as Kofi heads to the ramp with Woods to celebrate the win. Fans chant for The New Day as Omos and AJ look on from the ring.

– Sheamus is stopped backstage by Kevin Patrick. He’s asked why he accepted the challenge by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after last night’s brutal No Holds Barred loss to Drew McIntyre. Sheamus goes on about how tough he is and how he’s a fighter. He chalks Drew helping him earlier with The Hurt Business up to respect but says he didn’t need Drew’s help or ask for it. WWE United States Champion Riddle comes by on his scooter, talking nonsense to Sheamus. Sheamus ends up taking the scooter and decking Riddle in the gut with it, putting him down on the ground. Sheamus walks off while Riddle rolls around in pain.

Handicap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre for this 2-on-1 Handicap Match. The pyro goes off as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers tout record video views on YouTube. We go back to the ring and out comes Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business. The bell ring with Shelton tossing a shirt at Drew to upset him. Drew goes to work and unloads in the corner with a big chop. Drew levels Shelton with a forearm. Drew with a huge slam to Shelton from the mat now.

Drew yanks Cedric in from the apron and slams him hard. Drew unloads on Cedric and delivers a big back-drop. Shelton goes behind and slams Drew on the mat, then grounds him. Shelton keeps control for a few until Drew overpowers to turn it around. Drew rams Shelton into the turnbuckle, and the other. Drew whips Shelton hard across the ring but runs into an elbow. Shelton fights back and into the opposite corner, working Drew over with right hands. Drew explodes out of the corner with a clothesline.

Drew readies for a Claymore Kick but Cedric pulls Shelton to safety on the floor. Fans boo. Drew follows and rocks Shelton as Cedric backs off. Drew sends Shelton face-first into the ring post now. Drew lifts Shelton and drops him throat-first on top of the barrier as the referee counts. Drew brings it back in and rocks Shelton with a right hand.

Cedric tags in and they eventually get the best of Drew after a chop block. Drew gets knocked out of the ring now. Cedric runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive. Cedric tags Shelton back in and they both go for Drew, launching him into the barrier at ringside. We go to commercial with The Hurt Business taunting Drew while he’s down as fans boo.

Back from the break and Drew fights up from Cedric grounding him. If Drew wins this match, Cedric and Shelton will be banned from his WWE Title match at WrestleMania 37. Drew fights free but Cedric kicks his leg out as Shelton tags in. Shelton delivers a huge knee to the face for another close 2 count. Cedric tags back in for the double team out of the corner. They both rock Drew with big strikes and Shelton covers for another close 2 count.

Cedric unloads with elbows while Drew is on the mat now. The referee warns Cedric as he keeps control and ans boo. Shelton tags back in for more quick double teaming. Drew fights back from his knees now. Shelton mounts Drew and unloads with right hands. Shelton grounds Drew with a headlock now. Drew fights up and out, delivering shoulder thrusts in the corner. They trade kicks and chops from their knees in the corner now, fighting up to their feet. Drew catches a kick but Shelton hits an enziguri. Drew delivers a big Glasgow Kiss headbutt but he collides with Shelton and they both go down hard. Drew and Shelton are slow to get up. Cedric tags in but Drew levels him with clotheslines.

Drew catches Cedric with a big overhead throw, and another from the corner. Drew drops Shelton with the Futureshock DDT, then a big neckbreaker for Cedric. Drew kips up for a pop. Drew waits in the corner and delivers a Claymore to Shelton as he gets up. Cedric hits Drew and they run the ropes together. Drew then drops Cedric with a big Claymore. Drew covers Cedric for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew has earned the right to have Cedric and Shelton banned from ringside at WrestleMania 37 when he challenges WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Drew sits up and looks at the WrestleMania 37 sign as his music hits. We go to replays. Drew poses in the corner and looks up at the sign while yelling out.

– Still to come, Randy Orton will try to summon The Fiend. Back to commercial

– Back from the break and MVP is talking to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander about how they tried to help Bobby Lashley when he didn’t ask for it, then they couldn’t beat Drew McIntyre together. Lashley storms in the room and gets in their faces. He says since they couldn’t get the job done against McIntyre, he’s going to find someone who can. Lashley walks over into the locker room where guys like Lucha House Party, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo are. Lashley offers a WWE Title shot to anyone who can take Drew out before WrestleMania 37. He storms off.

Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Lana and Naomi are on commentary. Out next are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler with Reginald. Jax is still obsessed with Reginald it appears. The champs head to the ring for this non-title match. We see footage of Jax taking Reginald on a shopping trip two weeks ago.

Reginald is flipping all over the place tonight, impressing Jax. The bell hits and Rose attacks Baszler from behind for a pop. Rose rams Baszler back into the corner and unloads with shoulder thrusts. Rose scoops Baszler and slams her now. Brooke tags in and hits a modified moonsault on Baszler for a 2 count. Baszler counters and drops Brooke with a big backbreaker in the middle of the ring.

Jax is distracted by Reginald and doesn’t see Baszler trying to tag her. Baszler ends up applying the Kirifuda Clutch on Brooke but Rose breaks it up from behind with a dropkick to Baszler. Jax comes in but Brooke counter with an enziguri. Brooke with the springboard back elbow into the corner but Jax comes right out of the corner with a big clothesline.

Rose has words with Reginald at ringside. Reginald goes in the ring and jumps around some more, impressing Jax. Brooke counters a slam from Jax and takes her knee out from behind. Roe tags in and slams Jax on her face, then fights Baszler off. Rose with a knee to the face of Jax for a close 2 count. Rose stomps away while Jax is down. Baszler comes over and takes Rose out on the apron to prevent more offense. Reginald distracts Rose, allowing Baszler to level her with another clothesline at ringside. Jax goes on and drops Brooke with a big Samoan Drop for the pin to win.

Winners: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

– After the match, Lana and Naomi yell about wanting their rematch for the titles. Reginald joins Jax and Baszler in the middle of the ring to celebrate.

– Alexa Bliss is backstage on a swing. She knows Randy Orton wanted her out of his life but she’s still here, and so is HE. She says you can’t always get what you want, but tonight she would be careful what Orton wishes for. Bliss laughs some more and we go to commercial as she snaps to it and says “Let me in!” with the voice of The Fiend.

– We got another Carmax commercial, this one with The Miz and John Morrison.

– Back from the break and Shane McMahon is in the ring with Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Elias is ready to perform. We see how Shane suffered an injury while training before Fastlane, and how Elias replaced Shane in the Fastlane match against Braun Strowman, which Strowman won. Shane, using one crutch, says a lot of people are upset over what happened or what didn’t happen at Fastlane, but no one is more upset than him because he would’ve wiped the floor with peanut brain Braun. Shane says he will face Braun as soon as he’s healed up.

Shane mentions how Elias didn’t get the job done last night. Elias speaks up but Shane tells him not to interrupt. He says Elias didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for Braun so that’s why he’s getting a rematch tonight. Shane reveals they have written a song together called “Braun Is Stupid” and he calls on Elias to begin the song. They sing the song taking shots at Braun’s intelligence while Ryker nods his head. Fans boo them as they wrap up. The music hits and out comes Strowman, staring them down. Braun takes the mic and says they must think they’re funny. He doesn’t care if Shane has a peg leg because an ass whooping is coming his way. Braun also has a song for Elias, which he’s probably familiar with. It’s called “The Man Who Got These Hands.” Braun heads to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Braun Strowman vs. Elias

Back from the break and we get more hype for WrestleMania 37. The bell rings now and Braun Strowman takes Elias to the corner as this Fastlane rematch kicks off. Braun dominates Elias around the ring as Jaxson Ryker and Shane McMahon look on from ringside.

Strowman beats Elias down in the corner again and steps on him. Strowman launches Elias across the ring and he goes down in the opposite corner. Strowman kicks Elias in the ribs as Shane cheers Elias on. Braun uses the middle rope on Elias while yelling out at Shane. Braun knocks Elias out to the floor near Shane. Braun follows and stares down Shane and Ryker as they back off. He works over Elias and rolls him back in as the referee counts.

Strowman comes back in but Elias nails a flying knee into the corner. Elias unloads on Braun in the corner now. Elias charges again but Braun hits a huge dropkick from the corner. Ryker gets on the apron but Strowman knocks him right back off. Strowman runs around the ring as train sound effects play for The Strowman Express. He knocks Ryker over the announce table, keeps running and then flattens Elias.

Strowman rolls Elias back into the ring. Elias tries to fight from the corner but Strowman decks him and hits the running powerslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Strowman stands tall as his music hits. Shane enters the ring and smacks Strowman in the back with the crutch but it does nothing. Strowman chases Shane and we see that Shane is able to run just fine with no injury. Strowman takes the mic and says it looks like Shane’s knee is fine now as he ran away with his tail tucked between his legs. Braun has had enough of Shane’s games. He will end this, he promises Shane. Braun asks if Shane is man enough to face him one-on-one. Braun says he wants Shane at WrestleMania 37. Braun points up at the sign as fans cheer. Braun hypes the match up some more as Shane looks on from the stage. Shane accepts and says any match Braun wants, he’s going to win because Braun is… stupid. Fans boo Shane as he heads to the back, taunting Braun.

– We see Randy Orton walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype WrestleMania 37 Night One and Night Two.

– We go to the ring and out comes Randy Orton to a mixed reaction.

Orton takes the mic and says it seems like just yesterday when he watched “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt burn alive at WWE TLC, but apparently he didn’t get the job done because he smelled the same burnt flesh at Fastlane last night. Orton doesn’t know what he saw at Fastlane but he saw an abomination. So tonight he will finish the job After tonight there will be no more mind games, no more Alexa Bliss, no more Fiend. The bullshit comes to an end tonight. Some fans boo Orton.

The music interrupts and out comes Bliss with her jack-in-the-box with a pentagram on it. She says she warned Orton to be careful what he wished for. She winds the box up as Orton looks on. A creepy looking figure pops out of the box. The lights start going out in the ThunderDome. It’s all black in the arena now. The ring explodes with flames coming out of the ring posts. The Fiend is behind Orton as his familiar menacing sounds start up.

Orton turns around and stares at The Fiend from across the ring now. Orton drops to one knee and grabs the bag he brought to the ring with him. He pulls out a can of gasoline. The menacing sounds of The Fiend continue to play as he stares Orton down. Orton approaches The Fiend with the gas can, and pours some on him. Orton stops and starts pouring more gas on The Fiend, who just stands there without moving. Orton wipes his hands clean and grabs a pack of matches. Orton approaches The Fiend and drops him with the RKO in the middle of the ring. The sounds stop.

Orton yells out and stands back up as some fans boo. Bliss enters the ropes now but stops in her tracks as Orton stares her down. The Fiend is on his feet now. Orton turns around and charges but The Fiend applies the Mandible Claw. The Fiend manhandles Orton with the Mandible and then drops him with Sister Abigail in the middle of the ring. Bliss starts jumping around and laughing. Bliss points up at the WrestleMania 37 sign as flames start shooting up around it. The Fiend’s music plays as he yells out and poses with Bliss. We go to replays.

We come back and the announcers announce Orton vs. The Fiend for WrestleMania 37. The Fiend and Bliss continue posing in the middle of the ring as their music plays. RAW goes off the air.

