Bea Priestley’s NJPW Deal Expiring Soon

At the end of the New Japan Cup finals, Will Ospreay defeated Shingo Takagi to win the entire tournament and get a shot at Kota Ibushi and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Following his win, he hit girlfriend Bea Priestley with a cutter after noting he loves the title more than anything.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said that this angle was likely done because the contract of Bea Priestley with NJPW is set to expire soon and she has decided not to renew.