Andrade reportedly able to start taking bookings following WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Andrade is reportedly able to start taking bookings from other pro wrestling companies.

As noted, WWE announced after last night’s Fastlane pay-per-view that they have come to terms on Andrade’s release, wishing him the best in his future endeavors. There was some speculation on a standard 90-day non-compete clause for Andrade, but now F4Wonline.com reports that there is no non-compete, and Andrade is free to start taking dates immediately.

Andrade requested his release while backstage at the March 8 RAW show. At first WWE officials turned down the request, but he was told earlier on Sunday that they would be releasing him from his contract.

There is no word on what Andrade has planned for the future, but we will keep you updated. You can click here to read his recent comments thanking Triple H, William Regal and Paul Heyman, among others.

Stay tuned for more.