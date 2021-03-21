WWE Fastlane pre-show video, what will open tonight’s PPV

Mar 21, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show video. WWE has announced that Mustafa Ali vs. WWE United States Champion Riddle will air on the Kickoff pre-show. The Kickoff panel features Kayla Braxton with Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler.

– Tonight’s Fastlane pay-per-view at 7pm ET will open with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending their titles against Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, who are set to face off at WrestleMania 37 next month.

