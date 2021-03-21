McMahon vs. Strowman match removed from the official Fastlane card

The Shane McMahon vs Braun Strowman match has been seemingly pulled from tonight’s Fastlane and is no longer showing on the official card on WWE.COM.

The show is being advertised with seven matches and there’s no mention whatsoever of either McMahon or Strowman anywhere on the Fastlane page.

The two were supposed to have a match on Raw but McMahon kept stalling and attacked Strowman with a camera outside the ring. He also did a flying elbow from the top and onto the announce table where Strowman was placed just seconds earlier. McMahon then proceeded to dump buckets of green slime on the former Universal champion.

The match was then advertised for Fastlane but halfway through the week, plans apparently changed. McMahon vs Strowman is now likely to take place at WrestleMania.