LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE FASTLANE PPV

– The WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show opens up from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler. They reveal that Mustafa Ali vs. WWE United States Champion Riddle will air on the Kickoff tonight. They run down the rest of the card and Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman is once again being advertised. We go to a promo video for Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred match.

The panel goes with McIntyre to win tonight. Kayla sends us to a break. We come back and the panel talks about tonight’s opener for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Back from another break and we get a video package for Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss. We get more hype for tonight, including a video on Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E. Sonya Deville joins the panel and they discuss the match. Deville and Rosenberg go with Big E to retain, while Lawler and Booker pick Apollo. We go to another break. The panel discusses Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman now. Kayla talks about how Shane suffered a leg injury while training before tonight’s pay-per-view, which we have posted on the site. Sarah Schreiber is backstage now. She says Shane is being checked out by medics and there is no word yet on if he will be medically cleared to wrestle tonight. We get a brief look at Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Kevin Patrick is backstage with Rollins now. Rollins brags about his “drip” and how popular he is on social media. He goes on about being disrespected by Nakamura and is confident going into tonight’s match. Rollins walks off and we go to another break.

WWE United States Title Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Riddle

We go to ringside as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. Out first comes WWE United States Champion Riddle as the “Bro!” chants start up. Out next comes RETRIBUTION – Mustafa Ali with T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack and Reckoning.

We see how Ali blamed RETRIBUTION for last week’s loss and requested this rematch. The bell rings and they size each other up with Ali going right to the floor to stall. Ali comes back in at the 5 count. They lock up and Ali takes it to the corner. He backs off as the referee counts and they trade some aggressive blows. Riddle takes Ali down and drives knees to the ribs. Riddle with a big gutwrench throw and a Broton in the middle of the ring for a 2 count as the rest of RETRIBUTION looks on.

Riddle kicks Ali and goes for a slam but Ali holds the top rope and fights back. Riddle kicks the leg and goes for a Broton but Ali gets his knees up. Riddle lands hard. Ali barks at RETRIBUTION to make sure they’re watching how it’s done. Ali keeps control and slams Riddle’s hurt leg into the bottom rope, then dropkicks him in the ribs to send him to the floor. Ali brings Riddle back in for a 2 count. They tangle and Ali drops Riddle with a big knee to the gut. Riddle kicks out at 2.

Ali grounds Riddle with a body scissors now. Ali with more shots to the neck. They stand back up but Ali blocks the Bro Derek. Ali ends up sending Riddle into the turnbuckles twice for another close 2 count. Ali with a big right hand and a chop in the corner. Riddle fights out but Ali decks him. Riddle misses a big right hand in the corner. Ali rolls in from the apron and hits a Backstabber for a close 2 count. Ali is frustrated now.

Ali grounds Riddle with another body scissors as the crowd tries to rally. Riddle fights out and ends up dropping Ali into a Sleeper. Ali fights out and they get back to their feet with strikes going back and forth. Riddle with a pele kick to the face. Riddle with running strikes in the corner, then the big Exploder suplex from the corner. Riddle with a running kick to the chest, then a big powerbomb, right into the Final Flash for a close 2 count. Riddle goes to the top for a Floating Bro but Ali gets his knees up. Riddle lands hard but Ali is slow to make the cover.

Ali gets up first and leaps from the second turnbuckle but Riddle catches him in mid-air. They trade attempts and Riddle drops Ali with a big Fisherman’s Buster. Ali kicks out at 2. Ali goes right into the Koji Clutch. Riddle reaches for the bottom rope but Ali tightens it. Riddle powers up and the hold is broken, dropping Ali on his head. Ali smiles and charges in the corner but runs into a boot. Riddle goes to the top but Ali crotches him. Ali swings and misses.

Riddle applies a Sleeper from the corner, lifting Ali off his feet and then dropping him. Riddle lifts Ali from the corner again and hits a super Bro Derek for the pin to retain.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall with the title as his music hits. We go to replays as RETRIBUTION looks on and fans chant “Bro!” now. Riddle heads to the ramp as RETRIBUTION helps Ali to his feet. He starts yelling at them and shoving them around again, blaming the loss on them. Ali directs his anger at Reckoning and orders her to get back in line but she turns and gets in his fave, looking him up and down. Reckoning leaves the ring as Ali orders her to come back. She keeps walking and he says he doesn’t need her. Slapjack leaves next as Ali yells at him. Ali blames this on Mace and T-BAR now. They grab him and deliver the High Justice double chokeslam in the middle of the ring. We get a replay as Ali rolls around on the mat. T-BAR and Mace head to the back together.

– We get promo and discussion for tonight’s WWE Universal Title match and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2021 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view opens up with a video package. We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as the pyro goes off and fans cheer. We see the WrestleMania 37 logo hanging high as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go right to the ring and out first is Bianca Belair to a pop. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is out next after we see recent happenings between the WrestleMania 37 opponents and Reginald. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are out next with Reginald.

Banks and Baszler start off going at it. Banks turns it around and drops Baszler in the corner for knees. Belair tags in and goes to work on Baszler. Baszler fights back before a quick 2 count. Belair backslides Baszler for another quick pin attempt. They tangle and trade attempts some more. Belair tries to power up for a powerbomb but Baszler gets free and nails a stiff knee to the jaw. Baszler goes to work on Belair’s hand and fingers now. Jax tags in and Baszler isn’t happy with it. Belair takes Jax to the corner and in comes Banks. Banks slides off Jax’s shoulders and they tangle. Jax fights off a Bank Statement attempt and levels Banks for a close 2 count.

Banks rocks Jax and charges but Jax catches her for a powerbomb. Belair tags in and makes the save as Jax didn’t see it. Belair with a low dropkick to Jax for a 1 count. Jax overpowers and sends Belair to the corner but misses a splash. Jax knocks Belair off the apron. Baszler tags in and the tension continues with Jax. Baszler slams Belair into the edge of the apron as the referee counts. Baszler brings it back in and mounts Belair with rights and lefts to stop her from tagging. Belair kicks out at 2. Baszler grounds Belair now as fans try to rally.

Jax tags back in and keeps control of Belair. Jax sends her into the corner and hits a big splash. Jax drops a big elbow for another 2 count. Baszler comes back in and levels Belair with a big running knee in the corner. Baszler keeps control and Jax comes back in to keep wearing Belair down, grounding her again as Banks tries to rally. Belair fights off both opponents now, kicking Baszler out. Jax runs into the ring post. Banks tags in as does Baszler. Banks unloads and then hits a Meteora on Jax in the corner, then Baszler in the opposite corner. Banks avoids a powerbomb by Jax and sends her out after leveling Baszler with knees. Baszler kicks out at 2.

Belair tags in and goes to the top after Banks drops Baszler. Belair hits a huge 450 on Baszler but Reginald provides a distraction. Banks leaps off the apron but Reginald leaps to the apron to avoid her. Belair knocks Reginald off the apron. Baszler with a Kirifuda Clutch to Belair from behind. She gets free but Banks comes in off a tag and they double team Baszler. Banks with the submission to Baszler but Jax ends up coming in. Belair meets her but Jax knocks her into the submission to break it up.

Banks and Belair argue now. Banks calls her a rookie and pushes her on her way out. Baszler takes advantage and rolls Banks up from behind for the pin to retain while Jax briefly held Belair’s leg from the floor.

Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Jax and Baszler celebrate with the titles and head up the ramp with Reginald as the music hits. We go to replays. Banks and Belair continue arguing in the middle of the ring now. Banks pushes Belair with her finger to the forehead, then slaps her to the mat. Fans boo Banks as she exits the ring with the title in the air. Belair is shocked but now she’s beginning to seethe. Belair points up at the WrestleMania 37 sign and tells herself it’s going to be OK. Fans cheer her on as Banks’ music hits. Banks looks on from the stage as Belair keeps pointing up at the sign.

– Back from a break and the announcers hype WrestleMania 37.

– Cole and Graves talk about how Shane McMahon suffered a leg injury during pre-show training for Braun Strowman. Shane comes limping out of the trainer’s room, using a crutch. Elias and Jaxson Ryker approach him with a big idea for WrestleMania, one that will make Bad Bunny give him his Grammy Award out of respect. Shane doesn’t want to listen to it now. Elias mentions performing or doing whatever is needed. Shane changes his mind and says he has an idea for them as the camera cuts back to the announcers.

– We get a video package for the next match.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. Big E

We go back to the ring and out first comes Apollo Crews with his spear as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E is out next.

The bell rings and they immediately start brawling. Big E sends Crews to the apron and runs to deliver the big Spear. They both fall hard out to the floor as fans cheer. Big E gets in Crews’ face and yells at him while they’re down. Crews fights back on the floor and they return to the ring. Big E talks more trash while Crews is down with half of his body under the bottom rope. Big E keeps stomping and taunting Crews. Big E delivers the big apron splash now.

Big E keeps talking trash and delivers another big splash on the apron. Crews slowly gets up as Big E follows. Crews strikes first but Big E rocks him and delivers a big belly-to-belly throw across the ring. Big E with another throw across the ring. Crews goes low with a dropkick to the knee out of nowhere. Crews goes to work on Big E now.

Crews with a big German suplex. He holds it for a second German, then a third German in the middle of the ring. Crews keeps Big E down and stomps on his neck while talking trash. Crews with a Spinebuster in the middle of the ring and more stomps. Crews goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash but Big E kicks out at 2. Crews goes right to a waistlock to keep Big E down as fans start to rally. Crews with a big kick and an enziguri to the face. Crews with a standing moonsault but Big E gets his knees up.

Big E charges in the corner but hits the ring post as Crews moves. Big E blocks the spin-out powerbomb. Crews blocks the Big Ending, rolling Big E up for 2. They tangle on the mat and Big E lands an awkward pinfall to retain out of nowhere.

Winner: Big E

– After the bell, the announcers are even confused but the referee points at Big E as the winner. Crews immediately attacks and unloads on Big E to keep him down as fans boo. Crews with an Angle Slam and more trash talking as the boos pick up. Crews smacks Big E around while he’s down. Crews with another big smack to the face and another Angle Slam. Crews stands tall over Big E as his music hits. He puts a boot on Big E and poses with his scarf before heading to the ramp.

– We go to a commercial for Fastlane sponsor Old Spice. WWE NXT star Rik Bugez (Eric Bugenhagen) is dressed as an Old Spice delivery guy, or Joseph Average. The segment also involves WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Akira Tozawa. The delivery guy inadvertently pins Truth while trying to clean up a display that got knocked over. Truth comes right back and rolls him up to recapture the title. Tozawa isn’t happy after Truth runs off.

Braun Strowman vs. Elias

We go back to Tom, Joe and Saxton at ringside. They hype Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman. Shane is in the ring with Elias and Jaxson Ryker now. Shane wants Elias to play a song as an apparent WrestleMania 37 preview. Shane is on one crutch because of his pre-match training injury suffered earlier. Elias starts playing but Shane stops him to inform him that he will be be replacing Shane tonight. Ryker and Elias are confused. The music hits and out next comes Strowman. The announcers show us how Shane covered Strowman in slime on RAW.

The bell rings and Strowman tries to attack but Elias is avoiding him. Ryker provides a quick distraction but Strowman still fights Elias off and to the corner. Strowman unloads with big elbows in the corner, then launches Elias across the ring. Ryker tries to help Elias but Strowman rams Elias into the ring post, twice. Strowman continues to manhandle Elias, beating him around the ring.

Strowman chokes Elias on the ropes as the referee warns him. Strowman delivers a big clubbing blow to the chest to put Elias back down. Strowman charges in the corner but Ryker pulls Elias out of the ring to safety. Strowman runs around the ring but Ryker ducks, which allows Strowman to collide with Elias. Strowman returns to the ring as the referee counts. Ryker rolls Elias back into the ring before the 10 count.

Strowman stares Ryker down as Ryker circles the ring. Ryker gets on the apron now, allowing Elias to chop block Strowman from behind. Elias with a DDT now. Elias goes to the top turnbuckle and delivers the flying elbow to Strowman but Strowman powers out and Elias can’t believe it. Elias keeps fighting but Strowman easily turns it around and manhandles him some more. Strowman with a huge chokeslam in the middle of the ring for a pop. Strowman scoops Elias again and delivers the running powerslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Strowman stands tall as his music hits. He immediately exit the ring and marches up the ramp as we go to replays. Strowman looks back from the ramp as Elias recovers in the ring.

– We get another WrestleMania 37 promo.

– The RAW announcers show us how Riddle retained the WWE United States Title over Mustafa Ali on the Kickoff pre-show. We also see how RETRIBUTION turned on Ali after the loss. We see Riddle riding his scooter backstage now. He stops and says what’s up to Shinsuke Nakamura. Riddle wishes Nakamura good luck against Seth Rollins and asks if he wants to go into business with him. Riddle has thousands of business ideas and wants to trick out these scooters for sale. Nakamura isn’t interested. Riddle keeps rambling on about his cousin, a skater named Skeeter, but Nakamura disappears. Riddle finally notices Nakamura has left, so he walks off. Nakamura comes back from behind a corner and continues warming up.

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and Seth Rollins makes his way out. Cole and Graves are back on commentary. We see recent happenings that led to this match. Shinsuke Nakamura is out next as the pyro goes off. The announcers discuss Rollins’ recent feud with Cesaro.

The bell rings and they lock up with Rollins applying a headlock and talking some trash. Nakamura drops Rollins with a knee to the gut, then drops a knee to the face. Rollins ducks a kick and retreats to the floor for a breather. Rollins runs right back in and Nakamura kicks him. Nakamura with a flying kick for a 2 count.

Nakamura works Rollins around and grabs from behind but Rollins elbows him away. Rollins with a kick before slamming Nakamura face-first into the mat. Rollins tosses Nakamura to the floor now. Rollins follows and leaps off the apron with a knee to the side of the face. Rollins slams Nakamura face-first into the announce table, then rolls him back in at the 5 count. Rollins follows and talks some trash. Rollins with a running knee to the gut, and another.

Rollins delivers a third knee to the gut. Rollins with a big Gutbuster from the shoulders for a close 2 count. Rollins argues with the referee over the count. Rollins keeps control and fights Nakamura off. Rollins drops Nakamura with an elbow and covers for two quick pin attempts. Rollins talks some trash and looks to go for the Cesaro Swing but Nakamura fights him off, sending him to the floor. Nakamura nails a baseball slide.

Nakamura with a running knee and a knee to the back of the neck while Rollins is laid out on the apron. They bring it back in and Nakamura kicks away. Nakamura with more quick kicks in the corner. Nakamura places Rollins on the top turnbuckle and delivers a high knee to the gut for a close 2 count.

Rollins fights Nakamura off and avoids the inverted Exploder. Rollins runs into a boot in the corner. Rollins blocks a boot and sends Nakamura from the top to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive, sending Nakamura into the barrier. Rollins brings it back in and hits a springboard knee to the head. Rollins with a Slingblade for another 2 count. More back and forth now. Nakamura avoids a Falcon Arrow and they trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. Rollins drops Nakamura with an enziguri. Rollins goes for a Buckle Bomb but it’s blocked. Nakamura kicks Rollins into the corner.

Nakamura charges in the corner but it’s blocked. Nakamura ends up hitting the sliding German suplex under the bottom rope. Nakamura comes back in and waits for Kinshasa but Rollins blocks it and delivers a Buckle Bomb. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. Rollins shows some frustration now. Rollins goes for the Stomp but Nakamura catches him and nails a Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count. Nakamura with the reverse Exploder and a kip up for a pop.

Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa but Rollins rolls him and comes right back with a big forearm to the back o the neck. Nakamura avoids a Stomp but Rollins comes right back with a unique kick to the head. Rollins follows up with the Stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays and come back to Rollins ranting.

– We get a video package for tonight’s No Holds Barred match.

No Holds Barred Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out first comes Drew McIntyre to a pop. Drew is wearing the blue and white war paint of his ancestors. Drew hits the ring and poses as more pyro goes off. Fans chant “Drew!” as he waits for the opponent. The music hits and out comes Sheamus next as Mike Rome does the introductions.

The bell rings and they meet in the middle of the ring with Sheamus talking trash. Drew strikes first and they go at it. Sheamus with a high knee but Drew tosses him over his head, and another toss across the ring from the corner. Drew clotheslines Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Sheamus takes out Drew’s leg on the apron to bring him down. Sheamus works Drew over and launches him into the barrier.

Drew counters on the floor with a big overhead belly-to-belly at ringside. Drew with a big chop against the announce table, and a right hand. Drew rams Sheamus into the ring post. Drew takes apart the announce table now. He looks to use the top of the table but drops it, then goes under the ring and tosses a bunch of kendo sticks in the ring. Sheamus decks him as soon as he throws them in. Sheamus runs Drew face-first into the ring post now. Sheamus swings a kendo stick but Drew ducks and it hits the post. Drew with another big overhead throw at ringside. Drew launches Sheamus down into the steel ring steps.

Drew with a big stomp on top of the steel. Drew keeps control and brings it back in. Drew follows with a kendo stick but Sheamus nails a huge kick into Drew and the weapon. Drew kicks out at 2. Sheamus picks up another stick and unloads on Drew while he’s down. Sheamus talks some trash while beating Drew around with the kendo stick. Sheamus with a shot to the chest to put Drew back down. Sheamus grinds the kendo stick in Drew’s mouth now, pulling back on it. Drew fights free with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, and another. Drew drops Sheamus with a big boot.

Drew swings a stick as Sheamus charges. Drew beats him down and keeps swinging the stick as fans cheer him on. Drew with a side Russian leg sweep with the stick. Drew grinds the end of the stick into Sheamus’ eye socket now. Drew with another big shot over the back to send Sheamus to the floor. Drew charges with the stick at ringside but Sheamus drops him face-first into the bottom of the steel ring steps. Sheamus grabs the top half of the steps and charges, hitting Drew in the head to put him back down. Sheamus screams out to boos.

Sheamus clears off the announce table now. Sheamus tosses Drew onto the table. Sheamus scoops Drew on his shoulders but Drew fights off. Drew goes for a Futureshock DDT but Sheamus resists. Drew tosses Sheamus off the table, into the barrier and the timekeeper’s area. Drew follows and keeps control as they fight into the virtual crowd now. Drew drops Sheamus over a railing and chops him back down. The brawl continues. Sheamus blocks a suplex on the concrete, then drops Drew back on the concrete with a suplex of his own. We see lacerations all over Sheamus and Drew. Drew is down gasping for air now. They fight up on top of a production case now, up to the second level of LED rows. Sheamus knocks Drew up another level now.

Drew fights back up on the platform. Sheamus scoops Drew and hits the rolling senton on the platform. Drew fights free from a hold but Sheamus beats him back down. Sheamus scoops Drew to his shoulders again. Sheamus goes for a senton over the LED screens but Drew blocks it. Drew keeps fighting and launches Sheamus through several LED screens, causing them to spark and explode a bit. Drew stands tall and screams out as fans start chanting his name.

