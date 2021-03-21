Barry Orton



Real Name: Randal Barry Orton

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 235 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 28, 1958

Date of Death: March 19, 2021

Hometown: Amarillo, Texas

Resided: Kansas City, Missouri

Pro Debut: 1976

Retired: 1991

Trained By: Bob Orton & Bob Orton Jr.

Finishing Move: Falling Starr

Biography

– Barry is the son of Bob Orton, the brother of Bob Orton Jr. & the uncle of Randy Orton.

– Barry also used the ring names The Zodiak, Barry O, Barrymore Barlow & Bazza the Highroller.

– Titles & Accolades for Barry include:

– Cauliflower Alley Club – Family Award (2005) /w Bob Orton & Bob Orton Jr.

– ICW Southeastern Tag Team Championship

– IWF Heavyweight Championship

– MSCW Tag Team Championship

– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship

– WOW World Heavyweight Championship

– March 19, 2021, Barry sadly passed away.