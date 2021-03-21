Barry Orton
Real Name: Randal Barry Orton
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 235 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 28, 1958
Date of Death: March 19, 2021
Hometown: Amarillo, Texas
Resided: Kansas City, Missouri
Pro Debut: 1976
Retired: 1991
Trained By: Bob Orton & Bob Orton Jr.
Finishing Move: Falling Starr
Biography
– Barry is the son of Bob Orton, the brother of Bob Orton Jr. & the uncle of Randy Orton.
– Barry also used the ring names The Zodiak, Barry O, Barrymore Barlow & Bazza the Highroller.
– Titles & Accolades for Barry include:
– Cauliflower Alley Club – Family Award (2005) /w Bob Orton & Bob Orton Jr.
– ICW Southeastern Tag Team Championship
– IWF Heavyweight Championship
– MSCW Tag Team Championship
– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship
– WOW World Heavyweight Championship
– March 19, 2021, Barry sadly passed away.