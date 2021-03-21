Balor vs. Kross for NXT title official for Takeover: Stand & Deliver

The Finn Balor vs Karrion Kross match for the NXT title was made official today for NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver.

The match, as expected, will headline night two of takeover on the WWE Network and Peacock. The NXT Women’s title between Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez will headline night one on USA Network.

This is Karrion Kross’ second title shot. He won on his first attempt against Keith Lee at Takeover: XXX but had to surrender the belt just a few days later due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the same match. Kross returned to action in January at the New Year’s Evil broadcast.

Balor has been champion since September 8, winning the vacant title in a match against Adam Cole at NXT: Super Tuesday II.