WWE Sends Email To Talent About Working Through Commercial Breaks

Mar 20, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE recently sent out an email to their roster alerting them that they will need continue working through commercial breaks as a way to keep talent prepared for when live crowds return.

The email, which came from WWE talent relations, reads:

Effective now, you will need to work through the commercial breaks at TV. It keeps you warmed up, it continues the in-ring story, it is practice before we go live with fans and is a better experience for the virtual audience.

