WWE Sends Email To Talent About Working Through Commercial Breaks
WWE recently sent out an email to their roster alerting them that they will need continue working through commercial breaks as a way to keep talent prepared for when live crowds return.
The email, which came from WWE talent relations, reads:
Effective now, you will need to work through the commercial breaks at TV. It keeps you warmed up, it continues the in-ring story, it is practice before we go live with fans and is a better experience for the virtual audience.