Notes on James Storm and TJP, and today’s birthdays

– Congratulations to James Storm on long history in TNA/ Impact

.@JamesStormBrand's next match will be his 1000th in IMPACT/TNA history. pic.twitter.com/kHkjKFuoWd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2021

—–

💙 It’s a boy! Time to stock up on some tiny infant size Jordan’s… The bow tie isn’t real though… pic.twitter.com/c0wUW5Vlv2 — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) March 19, 2021

—–