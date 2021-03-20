Notes on James Storm and TJP, and today’s birthdays
– Congratulations to James Storm on long history in TNA/ Impact
.@JamesStormBrand's next match will be his 1000th in IMPACT/TNA history. pic.twitter.com/kHkjKFuoWd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2021
—–
💙 It’s a boy! Time to stock up on some tiny infant size Jordan’s…
The bow tie isn’t real though… pic.twitter.com/c0wUW5Vlv2
— 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) March 19, 2021
—–
Happy birthday to former X-Division Champion @HakimZane! pic.twitter.com/ml2Q7qezWT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 20, 2021