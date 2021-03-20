Mick Foley Wants Lex Luger in the WWE Hall of Fame

Mick Foley thinks that Lex Luger should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and is working on an article making that case. Foley posted on Twitter on Friday that he is beginning work on an article to make his case that Luger deserves to be inducted into the Hall, as you can see below.

Luger was of course a veteran of the NWA, WCW and WWE, having held the WCW World Heavyweight Title twice and the NWA/WCW United States Championship five times. He was a major part of all three companies during his various runs, and his appearance on the first episode of WCW Nitro just eight days after competing on SummerSlam and working a WWF house show the day before was one of the first big shocks in the Monday Night Wars, and he was a mainstay for WCW during the Attitude era. However, his own attitude was always a problem and his signing to WCW at that time came only after he accepted a lowball offer from Eric Bischoff, who wasn’t keen on bringing him over but did due to a request by Sting.

Luger also had a string of personal problems, which came to a head while he was dating Miss Elizabeth in the early 2000s. Luger was charged with battery after a domestic incident between in April of 2003, and on May 1st of that year Elizabeth passed away due to acute toxicity, attributed to a mix of painkillers and vodka. Luger was charged with 13 felony counts of drug possesion after a search of their residents uncovered a host of controlled substances. Since then he has turned his life around and was even working with WWE on their Wellness Policy in 2011, but he is rarely mentioned on TV and was not part of the Four Horsemen’s Hall of Fame induction in 2012.

Luger responded to Foley’s tweet expressing his gratitude, and Foley noted that the article is “the article I mentioned to you that I wanted to write a few years ago. I figure if I say I’m going to do it publicly, I have to actually follow through! And I will.”

