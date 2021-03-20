McMahon ordered Jericho to delete photo of him sleeping on flight

Vince McMahon Ordered Chris Jericho To Delete Photo Of Him Sleeping On Flight

While speaking on a episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast With Paul Wight, Chris Jericho talked about a story where he took a photo of Vince McMahon sleeping and showed it to him….Vince McMahon was said to be furious and ordered Jericho to delete the photo.

“I stayed up on one of those flights one time as long as he did. We were together,” Wight stated. “That entire trip, he never closed his eyes. He worked the whole time. He won’t sleep.“He hates it when people see him sleeping,”

Jericho revealed. “I took a picture of him sleeping on one of those trips, and I showed it to him. And I said, ‘You actually do sleep.’ He didn’t laugh. He didn’t smile. He said, ‘Delete that now,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, you’re crazy man.’ He didn’t find it funny.”