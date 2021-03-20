Heyman says Bischoff’s induction in the HOF “is long overdue and well earned”

Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff haven’t always been best of friends, and let’s face it, they probably don’t send Christmas cards to each other to this day. But during the latest episode of Talking Smack, Heyman showered Bischoff with compliments following the news that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I presume this will surprise a lot of people. I don’t think the WWE Hall of Fame is complete without Eric Bischoff,” Heyman said. “This is an honor that is long overdue, and it’s well earned. It’s most deserved.”

Heyman noted that it would be hard for anyone to argue that Eric Bischoff did not make any significant impact in the industry and said that he respects WWE for having the intelligence and for understanding just how much Eric Bischoff belongs in the Hall of Fame.

“I congratulate…profoundly congratulate my old rival, Eric Bischoff, for his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame class 2021,” Heyman added.

But before moving to a different topic on Talking Smack, Heyman couldn’t leave until he put in a little dig at both Bischoff and Vince McMahon.

“I would like to add, however, that if you look back in history – and I don’t do that often – that the 90’s in this industry were ruled by Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman, and Vincent Kennedy McMahon,” Heyman said. “Only one of us is still relevant enough to be on television each and every week. On top. In the main event of WrestleMania with the biggest star in the industry…the champ…Roman Reigns!”

Heyman’s dislike of Bischoff started in the mid 90s when Bischoff, as head of WCW, started raiding wrestlers from Extreme Championship Wrestling. But things got better between the two and they eventually worked together in WWE and later as Executive Directors of Raw and Smackdown…although none of them remain in that post.