Cruiserweight Championship unification now official for NXT TakeOver

The battle of WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champions is now official for the upcoming NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

It was confirmed during last night’s WWE 205 Live episode that a Cruiserweight Title Unification Match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will take place at Takeover.

This match was made official after Devlin returned to the United States on this week’s NXT episode, to confront Escobar.

Devlin originally won the title on January 25, 2020 at WWE Worlds Collide, by winning a Fatal 4 Way over former champion Angel Garza, Travis Banks and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, but he was stripped of the title a few months later due to being unable to defend as he was stuck in the UK because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. Escobar then won an eight-man tournament and captured the vacant NXT Cruiserweight Title on the June 3, 2020 NXT show. WWE ended up changing the billing from the new Interim Cruiserweight Champion to the new Cruiserweight Champion before Escobar won the strap. Devlin spent several months out of the ring as NXT UK was temporarily shutdown due to COVID-19. The brand returned in November 2020 and Devlin finally returned to action in March of this year, retaining the title over Travis Banks in his first match back. He returned to the main NXT brand this week after COVID-19 travel restrictions eased up.

The two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event takes place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8 during WrestleMania 37 Week. Night 1 will air in the normal NXT timeslot on the USA Network, while Night 2 will air on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the current announced card:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT Cruiserweight Title Unification Match

Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Santos Escobar (c)