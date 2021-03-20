Bischoff Floats the Idea of Hogan Inducting Him Into the WWE Hall of Fame

During the After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about his WWE Hall of Fame induction:

Did he expect the announcement on After the Bell with Corey Graves?: “I’m not going to lie. The thought crossed my mind just because of timing…The interview on Corey’s podcast was already scheduled three weeks ago, and I didn’t really think too much of it when I scheduled it…Then after the Molly [Holly announcement], I’m just looking at the timing, I’m going, it could happen. But I’ve gone through this now for the past five or six years, where I suspected possibly, perhaps [I would be inducted] just because of all the chatter, and I’ve always just been able to go yeah well, if it happens it happens and if it doesn’t, it’s OK.”

On who will induct him: “I don’t know that there’s an obvious answer to me. Clearly Hulk [Hogan] is one of my best friends, and the history that we have together in the industry and the friendship that we’ve maintained…Certainly, if I have to sit down and think about that that’s probably where I’m going to go to first. But I’ve got a family that I would love to see up there too, and sharing that moment. My wife, or my wife and my kids, or there are other people. Bill Shaw, Who gave me the real opportunity that I had in WCW, would be someone that I would think about. There’s a lot of people that come to my mind that make sense.” (quotes courtesy of PWInsider.com)