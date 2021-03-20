3/20/21 ROH TV Report

Quinn McKay will be the host for this week’s episode as she welcomes us to the show as she hypes up the ROH 19th Anniversary event next Friday as she mentions the first hour will be free.

Caprice Coleman & Ian Riccaboni are the commentators for the night but would be joined by Amy Rose in the second match. Bobby Cruise is the ring announcer. Joe Mandak is the referee for our first match while Todd Sinclair in the official for the second match.

Eli Isom is first seen cutting a promo on his road to where he is in ROH atm. He mentions how he has background in track, wrestling & football. He’ll never give up no matter how hard things are because he will not let his mother down. He discusses his former stable Shinobi Shadow Squad & he doesn’t see it as a failure. He’ll be climbing the ROH World Television Title ladder and he’ll go through Rey Horus first. Rey Horus is up next with his promo & says that the loss to Dragon Lee will help him improve as a wrestler, he then speaks to Isom as he has heard that he’s the future of ROH but we’re living in the now and I’m the present.

Match #1: Eli Isom defeated Rey Horus with The Promise.

A vignette airs as ROH wasn’t just built on Pure Wrestling but also violence so now it’s time to Restore Violence.

We see Matt Taven cut a quick promo on Vincent. EC3 questions whether or not Jay Briscoe truly has honor or not so then Jay Briscoe says do you know how many times WWE has called us up offering us huge NXT contracts but shit I can make that landscaping. He mentions all the honorable people he has been in the ring with and he won’t shake his hand unless he gives him a hell of a matchup. EC3 finishes by saying that ROH has been warned.

Match #2: La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dragon Lee, Bestia del Ring & Kenny King) defeated The Foundation (Tracy Williams, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham & Rhett Titus) as Bestia del Ring pinned Tracy Williams after hitting an inverted tombstone piledriver.

ROH 19th Anniversary will take place on Friday, March 26th. Some matches for the event include

Eli Isom vs. Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson vs. LSG (4-Corner Survival)

Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods (Rubber match)

Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon

Jay Briscoe vs. EC3 (Grudge Match)

Matt Taven vs. Vincent (Unsanctioned match)

Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper (ROH Pure Championship match)

Mexisquad vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship match)

LFI vs. The Foundation (ROH World Tag Team Championship match)

Tracy Williams vs. Dragon Lee (ROH World Television Championship match)

Jay Lethal vs. Rush (ROH World Heavyweight Championship match)