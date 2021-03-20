3/19/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown had one of the lowest overnight numbers of 2021 so far, with the show getting only 1,945,000 viewers. That is down 65,000 viewers from last week’s overnight number. Last week’s show ended with 2,170,000 viewers after the final number came in on Monday.

The show started low with 1,868,000 viewers and then rose to 2,023,000 viewers in the second hour. The first hour is the least-watched since the July 3, 2020 episode. With the NCAA basketball on CBS taking the top spots, Smackdown was #4 in 18-34, #3 in 18-49, and #4 in 25-54 with 0.3, 0.5, and 0.65 ratings respectively.

