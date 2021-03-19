WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will feature the go-home build for Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view.

SmackDown will be headlined by WWE Hall of Famer Edge wrestling his first blue brand TV match since 2011. He will face Jey Uso with the winner going on to be the Special Enforcer of the Fastlane match between Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Tonight’s SmackDown will also feature Sasha Banks defending her SmackDown Women’s Title against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax. This will be to hype up Fastlane as Jax and Shayna Baszler defend their titles against Banks and her WrestleMania 37 opponent, Bianca Belair.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.