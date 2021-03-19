WALTER Defends Title on April 8th

The NXT UK World Champion WALTER will defend his title on the special event NXT UK Prelude on April 8th against Rampage Brown.

This challenge came when WALTER came down to the ring and requested that NXT UK GM Johnny Saint search the world over for a worthy opponent. Rampage Brown then came out and said he may be a dominant champion but he hasn’t beaten him. WALTER looked to walk away but Rampage sent him to the ground, he then told WALTER’s reign will come to an end when they meet. Later on in the show it had been made official for the upcoming event.

Also so far for the event Noam Dar will go up against Tyler Bate in a #1 Contendership match to challenge A-Kid for the Heritage Cup.