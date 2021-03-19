Update on Charly Caruso being removed from WWE TV

Charly Caruso is reportedly done appearing on WWE TV.

It was recently reported, via Fightful Select, that Caruso has been off RAW TV due to internal heat she had over showing up late to conduct backstage interviews with various Superstars, including specific incidents with Sheamus and Randy Orton. The original report noted that Caruso was one injury or illness away from being back in the fold, but there was also a belief that her WWE contract is expiring soon.

In an update, PWInsider now reports that Caruso is expected to leave WWE when her current contract expires. It was also reported that she is already done appearing on WWE TV.

Caruso is not currently expected to make any additional appearances on WWE TV, and her previous on-air duties have already been filled by other on-air talents. The original report noted that WWE hiring Kevin Patrick earlier this month was seen as a direct replacement for Caruso. Patrick worked backstage on RAW this week, and hosted RAW Talk, which Caruso usually does. Kayla Braxton and Sarah Schreiber have also helped in taking over some of Caruso’s duties as of late.

It was also previously reported that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon heard of Caruso’s tardiness and took exception to the situation.

There’s no word on what the future holds for Caruso, but she also works for ESPN and has been there since October 2018. She currently is a co-host of ESPN’s First Take Her Take podcast with Kimberley Martin and Chiney Ogwumike.

WWE hired Caruso back in early 2016. She worked the WWE NXT brand before being brought to the main roster. Before working with WWE she covered sports and TV news in various markets.

Stay tuned for updates.











