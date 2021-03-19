Titus O’Neil and Hulk Hogan to host WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil have been announced as the hosts of WrestleMania 37.

WWE announced this morning that Hogan and Titus will host the two-night event from Raymond James Stadium. Hogan will be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class that weekend with the nWo, while Titus is a fixture in the Tampa Bay community.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card:

Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (c)