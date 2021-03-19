Seth Rollins news for tonight’s Smackdown

Seth Rollins says he will be appearing on tonight’s WWE SmackDown He is teasing “big news” for the go-home show for Fastlane.

Rollins has been feuding with Cesaro for a few weeks now and it’s believed that they will face off at Fastlane on Sunday, or at WrestleMania 37 next month. Rollins took to Twitter this morning and announced his appearance for tonight.

“HUUUUUGE night on SMACKDOWN TONIGHT! Can CONFIRM I will be appearing LIVE!! DONT MISS OUT! BIG NEWS! And LOTS of DRIP! #EMBRACETHEVISION,” Rollins wrote.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “I DOUBT Cesaro will be there. He MIGHT be, I don’t know, I doubt it. He had hard time standing or walking last week. SHAME ON HIM!”

Rollins later posted a new selfie video to Twitter where he again mentioned that it will be a “huge night” on SmackDown tonight.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with Rollins’ full tweets:

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks defends against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Jey Uso with the winner being named the Special Enforcer for the Fastlane match between Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Michael Cole will interview Fastlane opponents Apollo Crews and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E

* Seth Rollins to appear live

HUUUUUGE night on SMACKDOWN TONIGHT! Can CONFIRM I will be appearing LIVE!! DONT MISS OUT! BIG NEWS! And LOTS of DRIP! #EMBRACETHEVISION — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 19, 2021