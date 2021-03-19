Sarray trademark notes

WWE recently filed to trademark names for newcomer Sarray.

As noted, this week’s WWE NXT featured a new vignette to confirm the upcoming debut of top Japanese women’s wrestler Sareee, who will now be known as Sarray in WWE. She was billed as “The Warrior of The Sun” in the promo.

WWE filed to trademark the “Sarray” name on March 14. The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

WWE also filed to trademark “Warrior of The Sun” on the same day. They included the following use description with the filing:

There’s no word yet on when Sarray will make her NXT TV debut, but we will keep you updated. For those who missed it on NXT earlier this week, below is the full teaser vignette for her debut: