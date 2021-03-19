New championship match for WWE Fastlane, stipulation for Sheamus vs. McIntyre, Edge named Special Enforcer

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been named as the Special Enforcer for the Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match at Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX main event saw Edge defeat Jey Uso to earn the right to be the Special Enforcer, while Bryan was on commentary. Uso would’ve been named the Special Enforcer if he won. The post-match angle saw Reigns take out Edge and then Bryan. The go-home SmackDown show ended with Reigns standing tall over his next two challengers for Fastlane and WrestleMania 37.

WWE has also announced that Mustafa Ali will get another shot at WWE United States Champion Riddle during Sunday’s pay-per-view. Ali requested a rematch after Riddle retained his title on this week’s go-home RAW, following interference from T-BAR that back-fired.

On a related note, WWE has announced a stipulation for the Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre match at Fastlane. That match will now be held under No Holds Barred rules.

The 2021 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will air this Sunday, March 21 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37. Below is the current card, along with shots from tonight’s SmackDown main event:

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Special Enforcer: WWE Hall of Famer Edge

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura