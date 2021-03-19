Kylie Rae Still Contractually Obligated to Impact Wrestling

As previously reported, Kylie Rae is slated to return to the ring on June 5 for Warrior Wrestling. PWInsider reported today that Kylie Rae is still under contract with Impact Wrestling.

Previously, Rae announced her retirement from wrestling last November. She was signed to Impact and was set to face Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts title at Bound for Glory last October, but she failed to appear at the event.

Rae’s return for Warrior Wrestling on June 5 will take place in Chicago, Illinois as part of the company’s Stadium Series.