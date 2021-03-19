Charlotte Flair possibly edited off WrestleMania ticket promos

Mar 19, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

WWE has removed Charlotte Flair from several WrestleMania 37 promotional graphics.

Flair had been featured on several graphics for WrestleMania 37 tickets, along with Bianca Belair, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and rapper Bad Bunny. Damian Priest was also featured on some of the graphics. She was still included on the graphics as of Thursday of this week, but she is no longer featured in new graphics posted today to promote WrestleMania tickets going on sale.

Flair was not replaced by any other Superstar on the graphics, just removed.

It’s also interesting to note that WWE had many Superstars tweet graphics to promote Thursday’s pre-sale, and then tweet again to promote today’s general on-sale. Flair tweeted a graphic for the pre-sale that featured no one but herself, similar to individual graphics that other WWE Superstars tweeted. She did not tweet to promote today’s on-sale.

You can see the graphics from Thursday below, along with some of the new graphics under them.

Flair has not been announced for a WrestleMania 37 match as of this writing, but she was rumored to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Flair appeared on RAW two weeks ago to continue that storyline where she made it known that she wanted to challenge Asuka, but she did not appear this week, on the episode where Asuka returned from an injury. There was no hint at who may challenge Asuka on this week’s show.

Stay tuned for more on Flair’s status for WrestleMania 37. You can see the WrestleMania promotional graphics below:

GRAPHICS FROM THURSDAY:

GRAPHICS FROM TODAY:

