Aja Kong



Real Name: Erika Shishido

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 227 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 25, 1970

Hometown: Tokyo, Japan

Pro Debut: September 17, 1986

Trained By: AJW Dojo

Finishing Move: Brainbuster

Biography

– Aja also used her real name as a ring name, just Erica and also Aja Shishido.

– April 30, 1990, Aja defeated Noriyo Tateno for the AJW All Pacific Title.

– June 17th, Aja lost the title to Suzuka Minami.

– July 21st, Aja defeated Madusa Miceli in a Martial Arts Street Fight on AJW.

– September 1st, Aja defeated Bull Nakano in a Steel Cage on AJW.

– November 14th, Aja challenged Bull Nakano for the WWWA World Title in a Steel Cage.

– December 9th, Jungle Jack (Aja & Bison Kimura) defeated Suzuka Minami & Akira Hokuto in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match to win the WWWA Tag Team Titles.

– January 5, 1991, Jungle Jack retained the titles against Etsuko Mita & Manami Toyota.

– January 11th, Jungle Jack lost a Hair vs. Hair match to Bull Nakano & Kyoko Inoue on AJW. Jungle Jack would also vacate the WWWA Tag Team Titles.

– April 4th, Jungle Jack would win back the vacant WWWA Tag Team Titles by defeating Akira Hokuto & Yumiko Hotta.

– June 18th, Jungle Jack defended the titles against Kyoko Inoue & Bull Nakano.

– July 26th, Jungle Jack retained the titles against Manami Toyota & Toshiyo Yamada.

– August 18th, Aja lost to Bison Kimura in the semi-finals of the AJW Japan Grand Prix ’91.

– November 21st, Jungle Jack wrestled Bull Nakano & Monster Ripper to a 45 min Time Limit Draw in a Steel Cage Texas Death Match.

– December 9th, Jungle Jack lost to Toshiyo Yamada & Kyoko Inoue in the finals of the AJW Tag League The Best ’91. Jungle Jack would also vacate the WWWA Tag Team Titles.

– January 5, 1992, Jungle Jack defeated Kyoko Inoue & Toshiyo Yamada for the vacant WWWA Tag Team Titles.

– March 20th, Jungle Jack lost the titles to Manami Toyota & Toshiyo Yamada in a unification match with the UWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– April 25th, Aja challenged Bull Nakano for the WWWA World Title.

– June 5th, Aja defeated Sakie Hasegawa on AJW.

– July 15th, Aja & Kyoko Inoue challenged Toshiyo Yamada & Manami Toyota for the WWWA Tag Team Titles.

– August 15th, Aja & Bull Nakano defeated Akira Hokuto & Toshiyo Yamada to win the Fuji TV Tag Team Tournament.

– August 30th, Aja defeated Manami Toyota to win the Japan Grand Prix ’92.

– November 26th, Aja defeated Bull Nakano to win the WWWA World Title.

– December 13th, Aja & Kyoko Inoue defeated Toshiyo Yamada & Manami Toyota to win the AJW Tag Team The Best ’92.

– April 2, 1993, Aja & Bull Nakano defeated Eagle Sawai & Harley Saito at AJW Dream Slam 1.

– April 11th, Aja & Akira Hokuto lost to Shinobu Kandori & Eagle Sawai at AJW Dream Slam 2.

– July 31st, Team AJW (Aja, Takako Inoue, Sakie Hasegawa & Kyoko Inoue) lost to Team JWP (Cutie Suzuki, Dynamite Kansai, Hikari Fukuoka & Mayumi Ozaki) in a 60 Minute Iron Woman First Attack match at JWP Thunder Queen Battle in Yokohama.

– August 21st, Aja, Kaoru Ito & Kaoru Maeda lost to Toshiyo Yamada, Takako Inoue, Kyoko Inoue at the AJW Japan Grand Prix ’93 Final.

– August 22nd, Aja & Kaoru Ito lost to Megumi Kudo & Miwa Sato at FMW Summer Spectacular ’93.

– August 25th, Aja defended the WWWA World Title against Dynamite Kansai.

– October 9th, Aja defeated Akira Hokuto at AJW Wrestlemarinepiad ’93.

– October 10th, Aja & Sakie Hasegawa entered into the AJW Tag League The Best ’93.

– November 28th, Aja retained the WWWA World Title against Eagle Sawai.

– December 6th, Aja defended the title against Megumi Kudo.

– December 8th, Aja & Kyoko Inoue defeated Crusher Maedomari & Shark Tsuchiya at the FMW Year End Spectacular.

– January 24, 1994, Aja retained the WWWA World Title against Yumiko Hotta.

– March 3rd, Aja & Manami Toyota lost to Bull Nakano & Kyoko Inoue at AJW St. Battle’s Day.

– March 27th, Aja & Bull Nakano lost to Akira Hokuto & Shinobu Kandori at AJW Wrestling Queendom ’94.

– March 31st, Aja & Rie Tamada lost to Las Cachorras Orientales (Etsuko Mita & Mima Shimoda) in the first round of the Okinawa Cup Tag Team Tournament.

– July 27th, Aja & Sakie Hasegawa challenged Manami Toyota & Toshiyo Yamada for the WWWA Tag Team Titles in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.

– October 8th, Aja & Reggie Bennett entered into the AJW Tag League The Best ’94.

– October 9th, Aja defeated Kaoru Ito at AJW Wrestlemarinepiad ’94.

– November 20th, Aja lost to Akira Hokuto in the finals of the VTOP Woman Tournament.

– December 4th, Aja retained the WWWA World Title against Yumiko Hotta.

– March 26, 1995, Aja lost the title to Manami Toyota.

– May 7th, Aja & Reggie Bennett defeated Bison Kimura & Lioness Asuka at AJW G*Top 2nd.

– June 17th, Aja, Reggie Bennett & Rie Tamada entered into the 1st Grand North Six Woman Tag League.

– June 27th, Aja defeated Manami Toyota for the WWWA World Title.

– August 30th, Aja lost the title to Dynamite Kansai.

– September 2nd, Aja defeated Bison Kimura on AJW Destiny.

– September 24th, Aja, Jaguar Yokota & Lioness Asuka defeated Manami Toyota, Sakie Hasegawa & Kaoru Ito at AJW Innocent Stars in Kawasaki.

– October 10th, Aja & Takako Inoue entered into the AJW Tag League The Best ’95.

– November 19th, Aja, Bertha Faye, Lioness Asuka & Tomoka Watanabe defeated Sakie Hasegawa, Kyoko Inoue, Alundra Blayze & Chaparita Asari at WWF Survivor Series ’95.

– November 20th, Aja & Tomoko Watanabe defeated Alundra Blayze & Kyoko Inoue on WWF Monday Night RAW.

– November 21st, Aja defeated Chaparita Asari on WWF Monday Night RAW.

– December 4th, Aja lost to Kyoko Inoue on AJW Monday Night Sensation.

– December 21st, Aja & Megumi Kudo defeated Bison Kimura & Combat Toyoda at FMW Year End Sensation ’95 in Yokohama.

– December 25th, Aja & Yumiko Hotta defeated Double Inoue (Takako Inoue & Kyoko Inoue) at AJW Zenjo Ism X’Mas Night ’95.

– January 22, 1996, Aja defeated Kaoru Ito at AJW Ota Ward Champion Legend ’96.

– March 31st, Aja, Combat Toyoda & Cooga defeated KAORU, Megumi Kudo & Bison Kimura at AJW Wrestling Queendom ’96.

– April 20th, Aja & Kaoru Ito lost to Toshiyo Yamada & Kyoko Inoue in the semi-finals of the JAL Scramble Cup Okinawa Tag Tournament ’96.

– May 11th, Aja defeated Rie Tamada at AJW Wrestlemarinepiad ’96.

– June 22nd, Aja & Yoshiko Tamura defeated Kumiko Maekawa & Yumiko Hotta at AJW Champions Night in Sapporo.

– June 25th, Aja, Misae Genki & Yoshiko Tamura entered into the AJW 2nd Grand North Six Woman Tag League.

– August 13th, Aja & Yoshiko Tamura lost to Tomoko Kuzumi & Dynamite Kansai in the finals of the AJW Tag Team Tournament.

– August 30th, Aja defeated Kyoko Inoue to win the AJW Japan Grand Prix ’96.

– October 6th, Aja challenged Manami Toyota for the WWWA World Title.

– October 13th, Aja & Yoshiko Tamura entered into the Tag League The Best ’96.

– December 22nd, Aja, Takako Inoue, Yoshiko Tamura, Yumi Fukawa & Yumiko Hotta defeated Etsuko Mita, Kyoko Inoue, Toshiyo Yamada, Tomoko Watanabe & Mima Shimoda in a Best Three out of Five Falls match at the AJW Zenjo Year End Special ’96 – Big Thanksgiving !

– March 20, 1997, Aja, Momoe Nakanishi & Yoshiko Tamura lost to Kaoru Ito, Manami Toyota & Mariko Yoshida in the first round of the AJW Six Woman Tag Team Tournament.

– May 4th, Aja & Yoshiko Tamura lost to Momoe Nakanishi & Kaoru Ito in the semi-finals of the AJW One Night Tag Team Tournament.

– July 9th, Aja, Rie Tamada & Yumi Fukawa lost to Kumiko Maekawa, Tomoko Watanabe & Yumiko Hotta in the finals of the 3rd Grand North Six Woman Tag League.

– August 24th, Aja & Saya Endo lost to Tomoko Watanabe & Momoe Nakanishi at AJW Japan Grand Prix ’97 Pursuit Battle.

– September 11th, Aja & Yuka Shiina lost to Los Cachorras Orientales at AJW Zenjo Contention ’97.

– September 20th, Aja challenged Chigusa Nagayo for the AAAW Heavyweight Title.

– September 28th, Aja competed against Shark Tsuchiya for the vacant WWA Women’s & FMW Independent Women’s Titles.

– 1998, Aja was inducted into the AJW Hall of Fame.

– February 18, 1998, Aja defeated Michiko Omukai at ARSION The Grand Opening Virgin.

– February 28th, Aja defeated Yumi Fukawa at ARSION The Grand Opening Virgin.

– March 2nd, Aja defeated Rie Tamada at ARSION The Grand Opening Virgin.

– May 5th, Aja lost to Reggie Bennett in the first round of the ARSION ARS ’98.

– August 31st, Aja defeated Mika Akino at ARSION ZION ’98.

– October 20th, Aja lost to Kyoko Inoue at Neo Ladies Storm ’98.

– October 27th, Aja & Tiger Dream entered into the Twin Stars of ARSION League.

– November 29th, Aja, Dynamite Kansai & Yumiko Hotta wrestled Devil Masami, Lioness Asuka & Jaguar Yokota to a Time Limit Draw at the the AJW 30th Anniversary Show.

– December 26th, Aja & Mariko Yoshida defeated CAZAI (AKINO & Ayako Hamada) at Jd’ Star Together Women’s All Star.

– December 27th, Aja & Mayumi Ozaki retained the AAAW Tag Team Titles against Meiko Satomura & Toshiyo Yamada.

– February 28, 1999, Aja & Carlos Amano defeated Meiko Satomura & Toshiyo Yamada on OZ Academy TV.

– April 4th, Aja & Mayumi Ozaki lost to Meiko Satomura & Sonoko Kato at the GAEA G-Panic Special: 4th Anniversary Show.

– May 4th, Aja lost to Candy Okutsu in the first round of the ARSION ARS ’99.

– May 16th, Aja defeated Chigusa Nagayo for the AAAW Title.

– July 18th, Nostradamus (Aja & Mayumi Ozaki) lost the AAAW Tag Team Titles to fellow Nostradamus members Chikayo Nagashima & Sugar Sato.

– August 6th, Aja defeated Mariko Yoshida for the Queen of ARSION Title.

– August 22nd, Aja lost to Mima Shimoda in the semi-finals of the ARSION ZION ’99.

– August 29th, Aja defeated Chikayo Nagashima on OZ Academy TV.

– September 15th, Aja defended the AAAW Title against Meiko Satomura.

– September 22nd, Aja defeated Sakura Hirota at GAEA A New Overture.

– October 19th, Aja & Rie Tamada entered into the Twin Stars of ARSION League ’99.

– November 3rd, Aja defended the Queen of ARSION Title against Michiko Omukai.

– December 11th, Aja retained the title against Mariko Yoshida.

– December 19th, Aja & Rie Tamada lost to Los Cachorras Orientales in the semi-finals in the Twin Stars of ARSION League ’99.

– January 30, 2000, Aja defended the Queen of ARSION Title against Candy Okutsu.

– February 13th, Aja defended the AAAW Title against KAORU.

– February 18th, Aja & Mariko Yoshida defeated AKINO & Ayako Hamada for the Twin Stars of ARSION Titles.

– March 15th, Aja & Mariko Yoshida retained the titles against Rie Tamada & Hiromi Yagi.

– April 7th, Aja & Mariko Yoshida lost the titles to Mima Shimoda & Michiko Omukai.

– April 16th, Aja defeated Chikayo Nagashima on OZ Academy TV.

– April 20th, Aja defended the Queen of ARSION Title in a Lumberjack match against Etsuko Mita.

– May 7th, Aja defeated Michiko Omukai to win the ARSION ARS ’00.

– May 14th, Aja defended the AAAW Title against Meiko Satomura.

– June 10th, Aja defended the Queen of ARSION Title against GAMI.

– September 15th, Aja & Dynamite Kansai lost to Crush Gals (Chigusa Nagayo & Lioness Asuka) at GAEA Yokohama Double Destiny ’00.

– September 17th, Aja lost to Mariko Yoshida in the semi-finals of the ARSION ZION ’00.

– September 29th, Aja, Tiffany & Miss Janeth lost to Lady Apache, Ayako Hamada & Alda Moreno at AAA Verano De Escandalo ’00.

– December 3rd, Aja lost the Queen of ARSION Title to Ayako Hamada.

– January 14, 2001, Aja lost the AAAW Title to Mayumi Ozaki.

– August 19th, Aja lost to KAORU in the first round of the GAEA GAORA Cup.

– October 20th, Aja & Lioness Asuka defeated Chigusa Nagayo & Mayumi Ozaki on OZ Academy TV.

– October 28th, Aja defeated Mayumi Ozaki for the AAAW Title.

– December 15th, Aja lost the title to Meiko Satomura.

– May 11, 2002, Aja defeated Carlos Amano on OZ Academy TV.

– October 6th, Aja & Etsuko Mita defeated Chikayo Nagashima & Ayako Hamada at GAEA God Only Knows ’02.

– October 20th, Aja lost to Sugar Sato at GAEA Yokohama Mega Ride.

– December 12th, Aja & Chaparita ASARI defeated Emi Motokawa & Kyoko Inoue at the WMF Marvelous Days 1st.

– February 11, 2003, Aja & Devil Masami defeated Ayako Hamada & Meiko Satomura for the AAAW Tag Team Titles.

– July 13th, Aja & Chigusa Nagayo defeated Ayako Hamada & Meiko Satomura at GAEA Storm Signal ’03.

– September 23rd, Aja & Chigusa Nagayo lost the titles to Meiko Satomura & Chikayo Nagashima.

– October 24th, Aja & Manami Toyota lost to Crush Gals at the GAEA Charity Fiesta in Omura.

– February 17, 2004, Aja challenged Ayako Hamada for the AAAW Title.

– March 20th, Aja & Dynamite Kansai challenged Toshie Uematsu & Ran YuYu for the AAAW Tag Team Titles.

– April 10th, Aja & Lioness Asuka defeated Ai Fujita & Michiko Omukai at the Ai Fujita Retirement Show Eternal Angel.

– April 30th, Aja defeated Amazing Kong at GAEA Yoyogi Limit Break.

– May 5th, Aja & Amazing Kong defeated Chigusa Nagayo & Lioness Asuka for the AAAW Tag Team Titles.

– June 20th, Aja & Amazing Kong retained the titles against Dynamite Kansai & Manami Toyota.

– August 8th, Aja & Ayako Hamada lost to Chikayo Nagashima & Amazing Kong in the finals of the OZ Academy Iron Woman Tag Team Tournament.

– August 22nd, Aja & Rie Tamada lost to Takako Inoue & Manami Toyota at the AtoZ Rie Tamada’s Retirement Show.

– September 20th, Aja & Amazing Kong lost the AAAW Tag Team Titles to Carlos Amano & Manami Toyota.

– October 6th, Aja & Amazing Kong defeated Hikaru & Nanae Takahashi for the vacant WWWA Tag Team Titles.

– December 12th, Aja, Ran YuYu & Toshie Uematsu defeated Ayane Mizumura, Chigusa Nagayo & Lioness Asuka at the GAEA Toshiyo Yamada Retirement Ceremony.

– December 26th, Aja & Amazing Kong defeated Nanamomo (Momoe Nakanishi & Nanae Takahashi) at the AJW Tag League The Best ’04.

– February 11, 2005, Aja defeated Chigusa Nagayo at GAEA War Cry ’05.

– April 3rd, Aja defeated Meiko Satomura for the AAAW Title.

– April 10th, Aja defeated Carlos Amano at GAEA Eternal Last Gong.

– April 24th, Aja lost to Tojyuki Leon in the first round of the Tournament of Style.

– May 14th, Erica & Taichi Ishikari lost to Commander An Jo & Arisin Z at HUSTLE House 7.

– May 15th, Erica & Taichi Ishikari lost to Commander An Jo & Arisin Z at HUSTLE House 8.

– May 20th, Aja & Baby-M defeated Ayumi Kurihara & Kyoko Kimura at M’s Style MAB – Dream Rule II.

– June 26th, Aja, Gran Hamada & Kaoru Ito defeated Dynamite Kansai, Macho Pump & Manami Toyota on OZ Academy TV.

– July 13th, Erica, Leonardo Spanky & Margaret defeated Arisin Z, Blanca X & Monster J at HUSTLE 10.

– July 15th, Erica, Margaret & Ryouji Sai lost to Blanca X, Yoji Anjo & Arisin Z at HUSTLE 11.

– September 8th, Erica, Kaz Hayashi & Margaret defeated Monster J, Blanca X & Arisin Z at HUSTLE House 9.

– October 27th, Erica & Margaret lost a Hair vs. Mask match to Blanca X & Arisin Z at HUSTLE House 10.

– November 3rd, Erica, Margaret & Devil Masami defeated Blanca X, Jaguar Y & Arisin Z at HUSTLE MANIA.

– December 4th, Aja & Jaguar Yokota defeated Amazing Kong & Meiko Satomura at Empress Produce Belief II.

– December 11th, Aja & Mariko Yoshida defeated Ayako Hamada & Hikaru at OZ Academy Re Starting to a Glory.

– December 24th, Erica, & Margaret lost to Jaguar Y & Dokuron Z at HUSTLE House Christmas Special ’05: Hard Gay’s Night.

– December 25th, Erica, Shinjiro Otani & Margaret lost to Tadao Yasuda, Jaguar Y & Dokuron Z at HUSTLE House Christmas Special ’05: Tears of Last M-Baton.

– 2006, Aja was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame.

– February 10, 2006, Erica, Margaret & Masato Tanaka defeated Red Onigumo, Dokuron Z & Blue Onigumo at HUSTLE House 11.

– March 5th, Erica, Margaret & Taichi Ishikari defeated Kamakiri Jack, Monster C & The Flying Vampire #25 at HUSTLE 14.

– April 15th, Aja & Tomoko Watanabe defeated Kaoru Ito & Manami Toyota on Marvelous TV.

– April 22nd, Erica, Margaret & TAJIRI defeated Commander An Jo, Onigumo & Dokron Z at HUSTLE House 13.

– April 30th, Aja & Amazing Kong defeated Chikayo Nagashima & Dynamite Kansai at OZ Academy Caliente Viento.

– June 17th, Erica & Margaret defeated Wataru Sakata & Ryouji Sai for the HUSTLE Super Tag Team Titles.

– July 9th, Aja lost to Meiko Satomura on Sendai Girls Live.

– August 9th, Erica & Margaret retained the HUSTLE Super Tag Team Titles against HG & TG.

– August 27th, Aja & Bullfight Sora lost to Ran YuYu & Toshie Uematsu in the finals of M’s Style Twin Soul Tournament.

– October 6th, Erica, Margaret & Shinjiro Otani defeated KIDATA Low 2006, Monster C & Dokron Z at HUSTLE 19.

– October 9th, Erica & Margaret lost the HUSTLE Super Tag Team Titles to Team 3D (Bubba Ray & Devon) in a 3-Way.

– November 23rd, Erica, Kintaro Kanemura, Margaret & Shinjiro Otani defeated Blue Onigumo, Dokuron Z, Kohei Sato & Red Onigumo at HUSTLEMANIA ’06.

– January 5, 2007, Aja lost to Dump Matsumoto by DQ in the second round of the LLPW All Star Women’s Pro-Wrestling Strongest Tournament.

– March 10th, Aja defeated Chikayo Nagashima for the vacant OZ Academy Openweight Title.

– July 22nd, Aja lost to Ayako Hamada in the semi-finals of the Sendai Girls Battlefield WAR Tournament.

– August 16th, Aja retained the OZ Academy Openweight Title against Akari Okuda.

– September 17th, Aja & Miracle Man lost to Bolshoi Kid & Kuishinbo Kamen in the first round of the OZ & Osaka One Day Man & Woman Mixed Tag Team Tournament.

– September 23rd, Aja & ZEST.co lost to Atsuko Emoto & Hikaru in the first round of the SUN Passion Cup Tag Team Tournament.

– October 8th, Aja & Mayumi Ozaki defeated AKINO & Carlos Amano at OZ Academy Red Rose.

– October 21st, Aja & Mayumi Ozaki lost to Ran YuYu & Toshie Uematsu at OZ Academy White Rose.

– November 23rd, Aja & Mayumi Ozaki defeated Misae Genki & Yuki Miyazaki at OZ Academy Black Rose.

– January 13, 2008, Aja lost the OZ Academy Openweight Title to Carlos Amano.

– February 24th, Aja defeated Tyrannosaurus Okuda on Sendai Girls Live.

– April 26th, Aja defeated Sendai Sachiko at Sendai Girls @ Arabaki Rock Fest ’08.

– August 24th, Aja defeated Hiren on Sendai Girls Live.

– October 26th, Aja defeated Meiko Satomura on Sendai Girls Live.

– December 7th, Aja won a Battle Royal at Launch WAVE.

– February 5, 2009, Aja & Hiroyo Matsumoto defeated KAORU & Mayumi Ozaki for the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles.

– February 22nd, Aja & Hiroyo lost the titles to Chikayo Nagashima & Sonoko Kato.

– April 19th, Aja, Azumi Hyuga & Tsubasa Kuragaki lost to Kayako Haruyama, Kaori Yoneyama & Command Bolshoi at JWP Pure Hurricane ’09.

– May 5th, Aja won & lost the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title at the same event.

– August 16th, Aja defeated Dynamite Kansai for the OZ Academy Openweight Title.

– August 23rd, Aja defeated Yumi Ohka at the WAVE 2nd Anniversary Show.

– September 21st, Aja lost the OZ Academy Openweight Title to Manami Toyota.

– December 13th, Aja competed in the WAVE Royal Rumble.

– February 21, 2010, Aja lost to KAORU at OZ Academy No Limit.

– March 14th, Aja, KAORU & Tomoka Nakagawa lost to Yumi Ohka, Takako Inoue & Mayumi Ozaki at OZ Academy Evil Accelerates!!

– April 9th, Aja & Meiko Satomura were both eliminated by time limit draw in the second round of the Sendai Girls 2nd Battlefield Tournament.

– May 4th, Aja, Bullfight Sora & GAMI lost to Marcela, Manami Toyota & Aliya at the BJW 15th Anniversary Show.

– May 11th, Aja & Sakura Hirota lost to Bullfight Sora & GAMI on Weekday WAVE.

– June 13th, Aja & Kaoru Ito defeated Carlos Amano & Manami Toyota for the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles.

– July 11th, Aja & Kaoru Ito lost the titles to AKINO & Ran YuYu.

– July 18th, Aja defeated Leon at JWP Pure Slam ’10.

– August 14th, Aja & Sachie Abe lost to Leon & Kagetsu in the semi-finals of the JWP Summer Tag Team Tournament.

– August 29th, Aja defeated GAMI at the WAVE 3rd Anniversary Show.

– September 19th, Aja & Sachie Abe defeated KAZUKI & Toshie Uematsu for both the JWP & Daily Sports Tag Team Titles.

– October 31st, Aja defeated Kagetsu at the Sendai Girls Halloween Special.

– November 28th, Aja & Sachie Abe retained both the JWP & Daily Sports Tag Team Titles against Kagetsu & Leon.

– January 24, 2011, Aja, Mayumi Ozaki & Meiko Satomura lost to Dynamite Kansai, Chikayo Nagashima & Carlos Amano at the GAORA TV 20th Anniversary Show.

– April 2nd, Aja, Fake HG & Minoru Fujita lost to Munenori Sawa, Mentai Kid & Io Shirai at HUSTLE Man’s World 5.

– April 10th, Aja defeated Mayumi Ozaki for the vacant OZ Academy Openweight Title.

– April 29th, Aja lost the title to Ran YuYu.

– August 21st, Aja competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the OZ Academy Openweight Title.

– October 29th, Aja & Carlos Amano defeated Chikayo Nagashima & Mayumi Ozaki at NJPW Camp Zama Slamfest V.

– November 3rd, Jungle Jack 21 (Aja & Tomoka Nakagawa) defeated Ozaki-gun (Ran YuYu & Yumi Ohka) at OZ Academy Rule of Rose.

– November 13th, Aja defeated Cherry at Union Pro Fantasy Illusion 5.

– January 15, 2012, Aja & Sonoko Kato defeated Carlos Amano & Manami Toyota for the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles.

– March 25th, Aja & Sonoko Kato retained the titles against AKINO & Ayumi Kurihara.

– April 29th, Aja & Sonoko Kato defended the titles against Ozaki-gun.

– May 27th, Aja & Sonoko Kato defeated Aya Mizunami & Chikayo at OZ Academy The Blue Dragon ’12.

– August 19th, Aja & Sonoko Kato lost the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles to AKINO & Ayumi Kurihara.

– August 26th, Aja defeated Ryo Mizunami at the WAVE 5th Anniversary Show.

– December 9th, Aja defeated Hikaru Shida at OZ Academy Star Light Fever – Ran YuYu Retirement Show.

– January 5, 2013, Aja & Hikaru Shida lost to Hamuko Hoshi & Maki Narumiya on New Ice Ribbon.

– April 24th, Aja & Hikaru Shida defeated Tomoka Nakagawa & Hiroyo Matsumoto for the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles.

– May 12th, Aja defeated Ayumi Kurihara at OZ Academy Lollipop.

– August 11th, Aja & Hikaru Shida lost the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles to Hiroyo Matsumoto & Tomoka Nakagawa.

– November 24th, Aja defeated Sakura Hirota at OZ Academy The Blue Dragon ’13.

– December 23rd, Aja, Danshoku Dino & Makoto Oishi defeated Akebono, Sanshiro Takagi & Touru Owashi for the DDT KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– December 30th, Aja competed in the WAVE Royal Rumble.

– February 23, 2014, Aja, Danshoku Dino & Makoto Oishi lost the DDT KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles to Team Dream Futures (Keisuke Ishii, Shigehiro Irie & Soma Takao).

– March 21st, Aja & Shigehiro Irie defeated Danshoku Dino & Makoto Oishi at DDT Judgement ’14.

– March 31st, Aja & Tsubasa Kuragaki defeated Ozaki-gun at OZ Academy The Blue Dragon ’14.

– October 13th, Aja defeated Hikaru Shida at OZ Academy No Answer.

– October 18th, Aja defeated Kagetsu at Sendai Girls Big Match in Niigata.

– January 3, 2015, Aja defeated Saki Akai for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

– January 3rd, Aja defeated Shuu Shibutani at New Year WAVE ’15.

– February 15th, Aja lost & re-won the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title at the same event.

– March 21st, Aja retained the title against Saki Akai.

– April 12th, Aja, Dynamite Kansai, Kyoko Kimura & Mayumi Ozaki defeated The Global Green Gangsters (Kellie Skater, Tomoka Nakagawa), Misaki Ohata & Hiroyo Matsumoto at SHIMMER 74.

– April 26th, Aja & Sakura Hirota lost to Manami Toyota & Dynamite Kansai at OZ Academy The Blue Dragon ’15.

– June 27th, Aja, Hamuko Hoshi & Mochi Miyagi lost to Tsukushi, Tsukasa Fujimoto & Kurumi on New Ice Ribbon.

– July 19th, Aja defeated Hiroyo Matsumoto at OZ Academy 2Bad.

– September 6th, Aja, Dynamite Kansai & Sonoko Kato defeated Ozaki-gun (Mio Shirai, Mayumi Ozaki & Yumi Ohka) at OZ Academy Outlast.

– October 17th, Aja lost to Sonoko Kato at OZ Academy Voyager ’15.

– October 27th, Aja lost the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title to Cherry.

– November 15th, Aja & Hiroyo Matsumoto lost to Hikaru Shida & Manami Toyota at OZ Academy Playroom.

– December 13th, Aja lost to Sakura Hirota at OZ Academy Loaded.

– December 26th, Aja defeated Konami at REINA Year End Battle in Korakuen ’15.

– March 20, 2016, Aja, Aoi Kizuki & Manami Toyota defeated Ozaki-gun (Arisa Nakajima, Yumi Ohka & Mayumi Ozaki) at OZ Academy VIP.

– March 27th, Aja & Dynamite Kansai defeated Hikaru Shida & Manami Toyota at OZ Academy Big Dragon.

– April 2nd, Aja defeated Kazuki Hirata at DDT Saitama Slam! Vol. 10.

– April 8th, Aja challenged Meiko Satomura for the Sendai Girls World Title.

– April 9th, Aja & Aoi Kizuki lost to Syuri & Hikaru Shida at OZ Academy Voyager ’16.

– June 5th, Team Japan (Aja, Natsu Sumire & Yuki Miyazaki) wrestled Team Mexico (Faby Apache, Lady Apache & Mary Apache) to a Time limit draw in the finals of the AAA Lucha Libre Victoria World Cup Femenil ’16.

– June 19th, Aja defeated Hana Kimura at OZ Academy Touch Down.

– July 2nd, Aja & Rydeen Hagane lost to DASH Chisako & Chihiro Hashimoto at the Sendai Girls 10th Anniversary Show.

– July 18th, Aja, Amazing Kong & Ayako Hamada defeated Chihiro Hashimoto, Hiroyo Matsumoto & Rina Yamashita at the OZ Academy Aja Kong 30th Anniversary Show.

– September 28th, Aja defeated Yoshiko at SEAdLINNING Jump Up!

– October 23rd, Aja & Hiroyo Matsumoto defeated MISSION K5 (AKINO & Sonoko Kato) at OZ Academy Dynamite Shock.

– October 26th, Aja & Australian Suicide lost to Taya & Daga at AAA Star Battle Japan ’16.

– December 2nd, Aja defeated Kaho Kobayashi at OZ Academy Burning Hita.

– December 4th, Aja & LiLiCo defeated Ladybeard & Saki Akai at DDT Osaka Octopus ’16.

– January 9, 2017, Aja defeated Chihiro Hashimoto for the Sendai Girls World Title.

– January 28th, Aja & Hiroyo Matsumoto defeated Chihiro Hashimoto & Sawako Shimono at Sendai Girls New Year Senjo.

– January 29th, Aja defeated Maya Yukihi on New Ice Ribbon.

– March 20th, Aja, Cherry & Miyu Yamashita lost to Meiko Satomura, Shoko Nakajima & Saki Akai at DDT Judgement ’17 – the 20th Anniversary Show.

– April 6th, Aja lost the Sendai Girls World Title to Chihiro Hashimoto.

– April 9th, Aja & Manami Toyota defeated Kaoru Ito & Keiko Aono at the Diana 6th Anniversary Memorial Show.

– May 24th, Aja defeated AKINO defeated Nanae Takahashi & Yuki Miyazaki at SEAdLINNING Fortissimo.

– June 17th, Aja & CRYSIS (Jaguar Yokota & TARU) defeated Kyoko Inoue, Manami Toyota & Shiro Koshinaka at the Diana Jaguar Yokota 40th Anniversary Show.

– June 25th, Aja, Manami Toyota & Nanae Takahashi defeated Aoi Kizuki, Hiroyo Matsumoto & Yoshiko at OZ Academy Voyager ’17.

– September 3rd, Aja lost to Kaori Yoneyama at OZ Academy Dolphin.

– October 9th, Aja defeated Moeka Haruhi at the Hbc Radio Produce Radi Pro 25th Anniversary Convention.

– November 10th, Aja & The Blue Nation (Charli Evans & Jessica Troy) defeated Dynamite DiDi, Hiroyo Matsumoto & Rachael Ellering on RISE 5.

– November 11th, Aja defeated Mia Yim at SHIMMER 97.

– November 12th, Aja & Mercedes Martinez defeated Hikaru Shida & Nicole Savoy at SHIMMER 98.

– November 17th, Aja & Meiko Satomura defeated Ayako Hamada & Chihiro Hashimoto on Sendai Girls TV.

– January 6, 2018, Aja, Cassandra Miyagi & Heidi Katrina lost to Hiroyo Matsumoto, Hikaru Shida & Chihiro Hashimoto at Sendai Girls New Year Senjo ’18.

– March 14th, Aja won a Aja Face Paint Rumble to win the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

– April 1st, Aja defeated Yako Fujigasaki at OZ Academy Osaka Spring Moment.

– May 5th, Aja defeated Viper at EVE Wrestle Queendom.

– June 16th, Aja, Nyla Rose & Rydeen Hagane defeated Ami Sato, Manami Katsu & Hiroyo Matsumoto at Sendai Girls Joshi Puroresu Big Show in Niigata.

– July 29th, Beast Friend (Aja & Kaori Yoneyama) lost to Rina Yamashita & Hikaru Shida at OZ Academy Seika Itten!

– August 5th, Aja defeated Tsukushi on New Ice Ribbon.

– September 17th, Aja challenged Hikaru Shida for the OZ Academy Openweight Title.

– October 2nd, Aja defeated Takako Inoue at the LLPW-X Takako Inoue 30th Anniversary Show.

– November 17th, Aja & Cassandra Miyagi lost to Mika Iwata & Sareee at Sendai Girls Joshi Puroresu Big Show ’18 in Osaka.

– December 20th, Aja defeated Sareee for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana World Title.

– February 11, 2019, Aja retained the title against Sareee.

– February 24th, Aja & Hiroyo Matsumoto defeated Hamuko Hoshi & Yoshiko at OZ Academy Loss of Control.

– March 31st, Aja & Shoko Nakajima defeated Hikari Noa & Mika Iwata at TJPW The Sparkling Girl Will Fly to Hakata.

– April 6th, Aja, Kyoko Inoue & Takako Inoue defeated Chihiro Hashimoto, Sareee & Takumi Iroha at Diana Kawasaki Climax.

– April 14th, Aja & Gabai Ji-chan defeated Command Bolshoi & Sakura Hirota at OZ Academy It is the Dawn of the Era.

– April 25th, Aja & Chikayo Nagashima defeated Ayako Sato & Kyoko Inoue at Diana Progress Night ’19.

– April 28th, Aja & Itsuki Aoki lost to Hiroyo Matsumoto & Hikaru Shida at OZ Academy Rain of Blood Falls in Naniwa.

– May 3rd, Aja defeated Maki Ito at TJPW Yes! Wonderland ’19.

– May 12th, Aja lost the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana World Title to Sareee.

– May 25th, Aja, Emi Sakura & Yuka Sakazaki lost to Riho, Hikaru Shida & Ryo Mizunami at AEW Double or Nothing ’19.

– June 8th, Aja & Yuu lost to Mika Iwata & Meiko Satomura at Sendai Girls Women’s Pro Wrestling Big Show in Niigata.

– October 13th, Aja & Yuu lost to Meiko Satomura & Syuri at Sendai Girls Joshi Puroresu Big Show in Sendai.

– October 20th, Aja & Jaguar Yokota defeated Kyoko Inoue & Ayako Sato at Diana Ayako Sato Triumphal Return.

– November 10th, Beast Friend defeated Yoshiko & Tsubasa Kuragaki at OZ Academy Maximum Rock ‘n’ Roll.

– November 12th, Aja lost to Meiko Satomura in the second round of the Sendai Girls Royal Tag Tournament ’19.

– November 24th, Aja & Yuu lost to Syuri & Rina Shingaki at OZ Academy Angel Down.

– January 4, 2020, Aja, Pom Harajuku & Raku defeated Mina Shirakawa, Yuna Manase & Mirai Maiumi on Tokyo Yoshi Pro ’20.

– January 5th, Beast Friend defeated MISSION K4 (Kakeru Sekiguchi & Sonoko Kato) at OZ Academy Sparkling New Year ’20.

– January 30th, Aja & Makoto defeated Cherry & Sareee at Machida Pro-Wrestling Festival Vol. 3.

– February 16th, Beast Friend (Aja, Hiroyo Matsumoto & Kaori Yoneyama) defeated Ozaki-gun (Maya Yukihi, Mayumi Ozaki & Yumi Ohka) at OZ Academy Loss of Control ’20.

– March 14th, Aja defeated Ibuki Hoshi on New Ice Ribbon.

– August 10th, Aja & Leon defeated AKINO & Kaho Kobayashi at PURE-J Pure Dream ’20.

– October 3rd, Aja defeated Honori Hana at SEAdLINNING Yokohama Flash! ’20.

– October 20th, Aja & Honori Hana lost to Sareee & Yoshiko at SEAdLINNING Shin-Kiba NIGHT.

– October 31st, Aja & Ibuki Hoshi defeated Hamuko Hoshi & Ayako Sato on New Ice Ribbon.

– November 4th, Aja challenged Yoshiko for the SEAdLINNING Beyond the Sea Title.

– November 7th, Aja & Miyu Yamashita defeated Maki Ito & Sareee at TJPW Wrestle Princess.

– January 1, 2021, Aja, Shinjiro Otani & Yumehito Imanari lost to Strong Hearts (El Lindaman, CIMA & T-Hawk) at ZERO1 Happy New Year ’21.

– January 4th, Aja, Mizuki & Raku lost to Nao Kakuta, Miu Watanabe & Mirai Maiumi on Tokyo Yoshi Pro ’21.

– January 10th, Beast Friend (Aja & Hiroyo Matsumoto) defeated AKINO & Momoka Hanazono at OZ Academy 25th Anniversary Year.

– January 11th, Aja, Honori Hana & Rina Yamashita lost to Las Fresa de Egoistas (ASUKA, Makoto & Riko Kaiju) at SEAdLINNING ’21 Opening Match.

– February 7th, Beast Friend (Aja & Kaori Yoneyama) defeated Itsuki Aoki & Tsubasa Kuragaki at OZ Academy Maximum Blizzard.

– February 22nd, Aja lost to Ryo Mizunami in the semi-finals of the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament.

– February 28th, Aja & Emi Sakura defeated Chie Koishikawa & Yuna Mizumori on Gatoh Move ChocoPro.

– March 7th, Beast Friend (Aja, Hiroyo Matsumoto & Kaori Yoneyama) defeated Kakeru Sekiguchi, Misa Matsui & Momoka Hanazono at OZ Academy Sanctuary.

– March 11th, Aja & Tatsuya Hanami won a 3-Way at the ZERO1 Great East Japan Earthquake Reconstruction Charity Show.