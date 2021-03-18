Triple H Not at Any WWE TV Tapings This Week Leading to COVID Rumors

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the Covid-19 outbreak within the WWE NXT brand. Meltzer brought up several names that did not appear on television but added they could’ve been kept off the show as a precautionary measure. Here is what Meltzer said:

“Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were not there. They played a clip of them from home. Timothy Thatcher, Alexander Wolfe. Leon Ruff and Isaiah Scott were supposed to have a match and that did not happen. Those were the names that I noticed.”

“Paul Levesque [Triple H] was not there, and he wasn’t at RAW on Monday, so that could be. I mean, not everyone tested positive, but it could also be those who were in contact with people who tested positive.” (quotes courtesy of RingsideNews.com)