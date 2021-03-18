NXT UK: Prelude to take place during WrestleMania Week

The next WWE NXT UK special event has been announced for WrestleMania 37 Week.

It was announced during today’s NXT UK episode that “NXT UK: Prelude” will air on Thursday, April 8 at 3pm ET on the WWE Network.

This special will air in the usual weekly NXT UK timeslot on the WWE Network. Thursday, April 8 is also the same date that Night 2 of NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” will air, also on the WWE Network.

Prelude will be headlined by Rampage Brown vs. NXT UK Champion WALTER with the title on the line. Today’s NXT UK episode saw WALTER cut a promo on how he was looking for a new challenger. Brown interrupted and they came to blows. The match was later confirmed for Prelude.

Prelude will also feature Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar under Heritage Cup Rules. The winner of that match will become the new #1 contender to NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid.

This will be the fourth NXT UK special event to take place. The brand previously held a “Takeover: Blackpool” event on January 12, 2019, a “Takeover: Cardiff” event on August 31, 2019, and a “Takeover: Blackpool II” event on January 12, 2020. “Takeover: Dublin” was scheduled for April 26, 2020 but it was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point it was re-scheduled for June 20 of this year, but there’s no word yet on if it’s still in the plans.

Stay tuned for more on the Prelude special event. Below are a few related shots: