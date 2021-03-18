Georgia Names October 21st “NWA Day”

Nick Aldis revealed on Twitter that the state of Georgia has dubbed October 21 “NWA Day” in celebration of the company’s history in the state. The company taped episodes of Powerrr in the state, continuing a tradition that went all the way back to Georgia Championship Wrestling airing at 6:05 PM on TBS in the 70s and early 80s.

Aldis wrote: “It was an honor to receive, on behalf of the @nwa, the Senate Resolution declaring Oct 21 “NWA day” in the great state of Georgia. @GovKemp and Senator Mullis were very welcoming and proud of the historic and continued relationship between the state and the NWA. #nwapowerrr”