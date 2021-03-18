Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa deliver in outstanding lights out match

Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa put up a spectacle last night in the main event of Dynamite with a bloody, unsanctioned lights out match, making history as the first two females to main event an AEW television show.

After under-delivering in the finale of the exploding barbed wire death match on pay-per-view, AEW upped the ante with this match and it lived up to the billing, with tables, ladders, chairs, thumbtacks, and a whole lot of blood involved.

After the match was over, which Thunder Rosa won, AEW management including Tony Khan congratulated the two at ringside as they were getting checked and both Rosa and Baker got a rousing standing ovation backstage.

In a post-match interview, Rosa said she came from nothing and when she got here seven months ago, she wanted to make a statement and that was to put women’s wrestling on the map. The former NWA Women’s champion said that she was very proud of her match and that’s exactly what she did.

With the AEW medical team removing thumbtacks from her body, Baker said that she “feels like hell” but she did good and said Moxley and Jericho were going to be proud of what they saw.

You can check out the behind-the-scenes from the post-match below.