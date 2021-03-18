David Marquez: “I wasn’t invited back”

– United Wrestling Network Owner David Marquez announced on his Twitter account today that he won’t be appearing on NWA for the promotion’s upcoming return to action with Back for the Attack and Powerrr later this month on FITE TV. According to Marquez, he wasn’t invited back. You can view his full statement below:



“I’d like to thank all the NWA fans who have included me in their enthusiasm for the return of Powerrr. I’m excited too, but I must admit that I will not be appearing on the upcoming episodes because I wasn’t invited back. It’s a great feeling that the brand and myself are so well associated. I became the NWA Missouri territory owner in 1997 and I’ve had the best of times (and the absolute worst) representing the promotion all over the globe. If this is my final exit from the company I extend a hearty handshake and appreciation to everyone who has fought to keep this storied institution going and wish the current management continued success. I have many students, close friends, and long-time associates who deserve to benefit from the popularity of this program, especially my production protege Billy Trask. He has a big task ahead of him that I know he will excel at. Of course, I’m not done with pro wrestling, I’m actually busier than ever with 3 weekly United Wrestling Network series and NJPW production.”

For 24 years, the fans of the @nwa we’re there for me. Thank you all for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/BsqcnLYGfX — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) March 17, 2021