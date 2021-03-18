Andrade comments on recent reports

Andrade says the reports on his WWE status are true.

As noted last week, it was revealed that Andrade requested his WWE release while backstage at the March 8 edition of RAW. It was later reported that he looked “absolutely miserable” while at the taping. This was revealed after Andrade dropped the “WWE” from his Twitter handle and removed WWE from his bio.

Andrade broke his silence on Twitter this morning and said the rumors are true. He said he does not know what the future holds, but he wants his dreams to come true.

“The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days Los rumores son ciertos y no se lo que me prepara el futuro, pero quiero hacer realidad mis sueños. Gracias por tanto apoyo [folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

There is no word yet on if WWE has changed their mind on granting Andrade’s release request, but it’s been reported that he would not be released. He is still listed as a RAW Superstar as of this writing on the official WWE roster page. Andrade was not backstage for this week’s RAW but that is not unusual as he has not been backstage for most shows since taking a hiatus last year.

Andrade, who is engaged to be married to Charlotte Flair, last appeared on the WWE Draft edition of RAW in October of last year. He was taken out by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in his last appearance. He then took some time off to undergo a minor procedure after the Draft, but was never officially drafted to RAW or SmackDown. Andrade was scheduled to be out of action for around a month, but has not been seen since then. There were rumors of a return to WWE NXT or a possible RAW storyline with Charlotte, but nothing ever came of those rumors.

Stay tuned for more on Andrade’s WWE status and his future. You can see his full tweet below: