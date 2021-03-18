AEW Dynamite and NXT ratings/viewership for this week

Week 75 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Wednesday’s taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite drew 768,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 597,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #42. AEW ranked #57 in viewership, while NXT ranked #73 in viewership.

Last week’s post-Revolution edition of Dynamite drew 743,000 viewers and ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150, and #62 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 691,000 viewers and ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150, and #65 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.13 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.32 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.18 in that demographic.

Both Dynamite and NXT put up pretty bad numbers this week, considering Dynamite had the big Lights Out main event with Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, and NXT had more build for the two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week. AEW topped NXT viewership this week by 29%, and topped NXT in the 18-49 key demo by 115%.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 3.4% from last week, while the 18-49 demo rating was down 12.5%. This was AEW’s second-lowest rating in the key demo for the year so far, behind the January 6 episode that took place on the night of the Capitol riots.

This week’s AEW viewership was down 17.6% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 20% from the same week in 2020. The episode from the same week last year was AEW’s first without fans due to COVID-19.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 13.6% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 28% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 10% from the same week in 2020, but the 18-49 key demo rating was down 19% from the same week last year. Like AEW, the episode from this week last year was the first without fans in the crowd due to COVID-19.

The Challenge on MTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.48 rating, drawing just 891,000 viewers. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night in viewership with 3.008 million viewers, ranking #15 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.19 rating in the key demo.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.480 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.22 rating.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode