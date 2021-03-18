3/18/21 NXT UK Report

The show opens up this week with a recap of the weigh in that was held on The Bump as Trent Seven dropped down to 204 lbs. to challenge Jordan Devlin for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship tonight.

Commentators for the event are Nigel McGuinness & Andy Shepherd. Francescaa Brown is the ring announcer. Event is held at the BT Sports Studio at London, England.

Match #1: Nathan Frazer defeated Ashton Smith with a Frog Splash.

Ilja Dragonuv speaks as he wants to say he’s sorry on how he has been acting. Sam Gradwell shows up to interrupt him and says no matter what match it is he’ll keep beating him, Ilja blurts out a NO DQ match & Gradwell regrettably accepts. We see the White Witch Isla Dawn with her ouija board & tarot cards as she’s seeming to to summoning someone or something.

April 8th, NXT UK Prelude will air as we see that Noam Dar will compete against Tyler Bate in a #1 Contendership match for the Heritage Cup. Another video package airs for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship match tonight.

Match #2: Meiko Satomura defeated Dani Luna with a Scorpio Rising.

Jinny & James Conners cut a promo on how Piper Niven & Jack Starz won because they cheated & it doesn’t count. Conners then calls out Jack Starz.

We then see a recap on the title reign Jordan Devlin has had with the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Dani Luna is interviewed backstage as she says she just needs to pick herself back up again, as she walks away Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster hand her the ring fear she left at ringside as they walk off together.

WALTER makes his way to the ring and to say he’s still looking for competition so Johnny Saint needs to look the world over, we then hear Rampage Brown’s music as he comes down to the ring. He says WALTER is a dominant champion but he’s never faced Rampage Brown. Rampage then shoves WALTER to the mat as Rampage tells him that when they meet his title reign will come to an end.

We see Xia Brookside at the performance center as she makes her personal assistant Nina Samuels change & grab her weights for her. Xia kicks the chalk bucket over & tells her to clean it up & don’t forget to work out as well.

We see Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams discuss how Amir is still upset that Kenny cheated last week but Kenny says that it was a knee jerk reaction. They will challenge Pretty Deadly for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles. Also next week we will see Ilja Dragonuv going up against Sam Gradwell in a NO DQ match. Also it has been confirmed that Rampage Brown will challenge WALTER for the NXT UK Championship at NXT UK Prelude. Also next week’s episode will be on at 4 p.m. again.

Match #3: Jordan Devlin retained the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Trent Seven with a 450 Splash.