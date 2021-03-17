Why Charly Caruso has been off WWE TV

WWE on-air talent Charly Caruso reportedly has backstage heat.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that Caruso has been absent from WWE TV as of late because she picked up some backstage heat after consistently being late to conduct interviews at RAW tapings.

There were specific instances with Randy Orton and Sheamus that led to WWE taking Caruso off TV for the time being.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly heard of Caruso’s tardiness and took exception to the situation.

One source noted that Caruso is one injury or illness away from being back in the fold. The same source indicated that WWE hiring Kevin Patrick earlier this month was seen as a direct replacement for Caruso. He worked backstage on RAW this week and hosted RAW Talk with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, which Caruso usually does.

There’s a belief among WWE talents that Caruso’s contract expires soon, but there’s no word on her future with the company. Caruso also has a job with ESPN.

