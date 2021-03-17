Schiavone Meets His GoFundMe Goal for Graphic Novel in Under 5 Hours

Tony Schiavone is doing a graphic novel based on his life, and it’s already reached its funding goal on Kickstarter. The AEW announcer is co-writing Butts in Seats: The Tony Schiavone Story, a graphic novel which documents his career in wrestling. The book is co-written with Dirk Manning and launched this morning at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET. As of this writing, the book has already reached its $20,000 goal and is currently up to $31,040.

The project, which you can contribute to here is described as follows:

“BUTTS IN SEATS: THE TONY SCHIAVONE STORY is a ten chapter graphic novel retrospective of Tony’s whole life and career written by Dirk Manning with Tony Schiavone, with each chapter illustrated by a different artist handpicked to best portray that stage of Tony’s life and career — both inside and outside professional wrestling! “

The campaign page includes several pages from the book and a list of stretch goals that are already being blown through. Contributing $10 to the campaign will get you a PDF copy of the book, with $25 getting you a physical copy and $45 getting a Kickstarter-exclusive deluxe hardcover copy.