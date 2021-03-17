Randy Orton talks Hall of Fame dream opponents

Randy Orton has named 5 WWE Legends that he would’ve liked to wrestle in dream matches.

As seen below, WWE has released a clip from Orton’s Broken Skull Sessions interview with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. The Rattlesnake asked The Viper which 5 Hall of Famers would he liked to have wrestled. He named Austin, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Don Muraco, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and his father, “Cowboy” Bob Orton Jr.

“Well, you know what Steve, I’ve been very lucky to wrestle damn near anyone I’ve ever wanted to be in the ring with,” Orton said. “From Hogan to Flair to Shawn to Taker. You know, I don’t want to be up your ass too much but you’d be one of them. We never got to tango in the ring.

“Did a little bit with Jake ‘The Snake’, he’d be on that list. Let’s say Don Muraco, Roddy Piper, and I gotta put my father on that list.”

Orton agreed with Austin that the father vs. son bout would’ve been a hell of a match.

Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions interview with Orton will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday. You can see the preview clip below: