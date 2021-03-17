Notes on WWE Network/Peacock launch and remaining balances

WWE Network subscribers are set to receive prorated refunds to cover their subscription costs once the current WWE Network standalone app subscription ends on Sunday, April 4.

The WWE Network is launching on Peacock for subscribers in the United States this Thursday, March 18, and beginning on Monday, April 5 it will be the exclusive home to subscribers here in the States. WWE announced today that shortly after April 5 they will issue a prorated refund to subscribers’ existing payment method.

Viewers in the United States will have to sign up for Peacock to continue watching the WWE Network after April 4. WWE noted that they will send subscribers another e-mail in the coming days with more details. WWE Network accounts will not automatically transfer to Peacock.

On a related note, the @AskWWENetwork Twitter account recently told a fan that they are working out details to issue a credit for any unredeemed WWE Network gift cards that were purchased in the United States. The WWE Network FAQ page now includes the following updates on credits for remaining balances, and gift cards: