Lana Austin

Real Name: Leann Austin

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 112 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 22, 1986

Hometown: Ashton-under-Lyne, Manchester

Resides: Manchester, England

Pro Debut: August 2013

Trained By: Grand Pro Wrestling

Finishing Move: Kiss of Death

Biography

– August 24, 2013, Lana lost to Nixon at BWP Lethal Intentions.

– October 26th, Lana lost to Nixon Newell at Ironfist Spooky Spectacular ’13.

– February 9, 2014, Lana competed in a 4-Way at TCW Wipe Out ’14.

– February 23rd, Lana & Joe Vega defeated Danni Hunter & Ryan Hendricks on FutureShock 73.

– March 1st, Lana & Jenna lost to Viper & Bete Noire at LCW Roses: War of Roses.

– March 23rd, Lana challenged Danni Hunter for the FSW Women’s Title.

– April 6th, Lana & Leah Owens defeated Violet Vendetta & Viper at HXC Another Dark Night – One Year Anniversary.

– April 19th, Lana & Dave Rayne lost to Danni Hunter & Xander Cooper on FutureShock Underground.

– April 26th, Lana & Joseph Conners lost to El Ligero & Kay Lee Ray at SWE Risky Business 3.

– June 21st, Lana defeated Nixon Newell at the GBP Junior Heavyweight Cup ’14.

– June 27th, Lana defeated Violet O’Hara at TGW the TG Cup.

– August 2nd, Lana defeated Anna Pat at BWP Summer Season ’14.

– August 16th, Lana competed in a 3-Way for the FSW Women’s Title.

– August 17th, Lana & Sam Bailey lost to Violet Vendetta & CJ Banks at HXC Tequila Sunrise.

– October 17th, Lana & Liberty lost to Shanna & Sara-Marie Taylor at SWE King of Switzerland.

– November 15th, Lana defeated Nixon Newell at TGW the True Grit Games.

– November 23rd, Lana won a 3-Way at the TCW 1st Anniversary Show.

– January 31, 2015, Lana defeated Courtney at TCW the Tides They are A-Changin’.

– February 8th, Lana lost to Nikki Storm on FutureShock Slam.

– March 7th, Lana & Ruby Summers lost to Courtney & Fiona Fraser at TCW Spring Storm ’15.

– March 21st, Lana defeated Toni Storm at AWW Breaking Point ’15.

– April 4th, Lana won the FSW Women’s Title by winning a 3-Way.

– April 19th, Lana retained the title against Danielle Hunter.

– May 3rd, Lana defended the title against Chardonnay.

– May 16th, Lana & Charlie Garrett defeated The Uprising (Danielle Hunter & Ryan Hendricks) at FutureShock UnderGround.

– June 27th, Lana defeated Leah Owens at NWWA Draw the Line.

– July 5th, Lana retained the FSW Women’s Title against Liberty.

– July 18th, Lana & Violet Vendetta defeated Chardonnay & Danielle Hunter on FutureShock UnderGround.

– July 25th, Lana defeated Ruby Summers at TCW Return of the Kraken.

– August 2nd, Lana defeated Toni Storm at JDW May the Force be With Do.

– August 8th, Lana defended the FSW Women’s Title against Danielle Hunter.

– August 22nd, Lana retained the title in a 4-Way Gauntlet.

– August 29th, Lana won a 3-Way at TNT Summer Explosion ’15.

– September 12th, Lana defeated Ruby Summers at TCW Last Dance.

– October 2nd, Lana lost to Little Miss Roxxy at MEW Northern Bash – 10 Year Anniversary Show.

– October 11th, Lana competed in a Gauntlet for the vacant AOW Women’s Title.

– October 30th, Lana lost to Violet O’Hara at Fierce Females Freaky Friday.

– November 7th, Lana won a 4-Way at NWWA You Gotta Move!

– November 13th, Lana lost to Nixon Newell in the semi-finals of the VII Pro British Lions Tournament ’15.

– November 21st, Lana retained the FSW Women’s Title against Toni Storm.

– December 6th, Lana defeated Lizzy Styles at JDW Do You Wanna Build a Snowman.

– December 18th, Lana & Voodoo defeated Robert Sharpe & Violent Vendetta at HOPE A Se7en Christmas Carol.

– December 27th, Lana challenged Nixon Newell for the SWE Queen of the Southside Title.

– January 17, 2016, Lana retained the FSW Women’s Title against Bete Noire.

– January 23rd, Lana & Alexis Rose defeated The Referendum (Carmel Jacob & Nikki Storm) at AOW Outbreak.

– January 31st, Lana defeated Natalie Wild at TCW Wipe Out ’16.

– March 6th, Lana & The Righteous Army (Joseph Conners & The Pledge) lost to Will Ospreay, Leva Bates & El Ligero at SWE Day of Reckoning 9.

– April 3rd, Lana defeated Carmel Jacob at Fierce Females Rumble in the Jungle 2.

– April 9th, Lana lost to Jade at SWE Day of Reckoning 10.

– April 17th, Lana lost to Xia Brookside at JDW DoRassic Park.

– June 18th, Lana defeated Toni Storm at TNT Going Off Big Time ’16.

– June 25th, Lana defeated Violet Vendetta to win the BWP Young Dragon Female Tournament.

– June 26th, Lana lost to Alex Windsor at the Kamikaze Pro 3rd Anniversary Show.

– July 3rd, Lana & Chanel defeated Norwegian Blue (Kira & Natasja) at Bellatrix 20.

– July 16th, Lana defeated Violet Vendetta at AOW Vendetta.

– July 24th, Lana competed in an 3-Way Iron Man match for the TCW Women’s Title.

– August 13th, Lana retained the FSW Women’s Title against April Davids.

– August 29th, Lana lost to Bobbi Tyler at HOPE Wrestling for Autism.

– September 3rd, Lana lost to Alexis Rose at LCW Face Off ’16.

– October 2nd, Lana lost to Melina in the quarter-finals of the SWE Queen of the Ring ’16 Tournament.

– October 16th, Lana defeated Millie Marks at WIH Halloween Special ’16.

– October 22nd, Lana defeated Chardonnay at EVW Live in Stroud.

– November 12th, Lana defeated Viper in a No DQ for the AOW Women’s Title.

– November 20th, Lana defeated Natalie Wild at JDW The Christmas Do.

– November 27th, Lana defeated Xia Brookside at Wrestle Island One Ring to Rule Them All.

– December 17th, Lana defeated Shax at Bellatrix 22.

– January 5, 2017, Lana lost to Ivelisse at WCPW KirbyMania.

– February 3rd, Lana lost to Melina at Kamikaze Pro Underground III.

– February 4th, Lana defeated Chardonnay at FWF Wrestlefest 2.

– February 5th, Lana retained the FSW Women’s Title against Isla Dawn.

– February 11th, Lana defended the AOW Women’s Title against Xia Brookside.

– February 18th, Lana lost to Kay Lee Ray on ICW Fight Club.

– February 19th, Lana retained the TCW Women’s Title against Lizzy Styles.

– February 24th, Lana lost the FSW Women’s Title to April Davids.

– February 25th, Lana defeated Little Miss Roxxy at TNT Merseyside Massacre ’17.

– March 4th, Lana defeated Audrey Bride for the PWA Queen of Diamonds Title.

– March 12th, Lana defeated Viper on ICW Fight Club.

– March 18th, Lana lost to Kat Von Kaige at the SWA 5th Anniversary Show.

– March 25th, Lana defeated Katherine Darcy for the EVW Women’s Title.

– April 1st, Lana lost the TCW Women’s Title to Lizzy Styles.

– April 8th, Lana defended the AOW Women’s Title against Toni Storm.

– April 15th, Lana retained the PWA Queen of Diamonds Title against Amale Winchester.

– April 29th, Lana lost to Sara at SSW Collision ’17.

– May 7th, Lana defeated Kay Lee Ray at SWE Notorious VII.

– May 12th, Lana lost to Shayna Baszler at Division Pro.

– June 10th, Lana lost the AOW Women’s Title to Felony.

– June 17th, Lana defeated Xia Brookside at Kamikaze Pro No Fear.

– June 24th, Lana lost the PWA Queen of Diamonds Title to Audrey Bride.

– June 30th, Lana lost to Mia Yim at the Kamikaze Pro 4th Anniversary Show.

– July 1st, Lana & Gabriel Kidd lost to Toni Storm & Chris Ridgeway at SWE Nothing to Lose.

– July 2nd, Lana & Tyson T-Bone defeated Extra Talented (Ricky Starks & Aaron Solo) at SWE Morals Don’t Pay the Bills.

– August 5th, Lana defeated Shax at SWE Menace II Society VII.

– August 6th, Lana won a NO DQ 4-Way at SWE Retribution 8.

– August 12th, Lana lost to Jayde at APEX Gladiators.

– September 8th, Lana competed in the final 4-Way of the SWE Queens of Switzerland Tournament.

– October 5th, Lana lost to Little Miss Roxxy on Absolute Wrestling: Uprising.

– October 7th, Lana lost to Sammie Jo at SWA Battlezone ’17.

– October 28th, Lana won the SWE Queen of the Southside Title by winning a 4-Way.

– November 4th, Lana challenged Martina for the OTT Women’s Title.

– November 24th, Lana defeated Melanie Price for the vacant GPW Women’s Title.

– November 25th, Lana lost to Kay Lee Ray in the semi-finals of the SWE Queen of the Ring ’17 Tournament.

– January 19, 2018, Lana defeated Ayesha Raymond at BWR Ignition.

– February 2nd, Lana won a 3-Way at Kamikaze Pro Underground IV.

– February 9th, Lana defeated Charli Evans at Bellatrix 28.

– February 15th, Lana defeated Martina to win the vacant TNT Women’s Title.

– February 17th, Lana lost the FSW Women’s Title to Molly Spartan.

– February 19th, Lana lost to Millie McKenzie on Defiant 10.

– February 24th, Lana & Ethan Page lost to Kay Lee Ray & Sean Kustom at SWE Day of Reckoning 19.

– March 24th, Lana competed in the Kamikaze Pro Over the Top 5.

– April 28th, Lana competed in the Defiant No Regrets Rumble.

– May 3rd, Lana defended the TNT Title in a Gauntlet.

– May 28th, Lana challenged Millie McKenzie for the Defiant Women’s Title.

– June 3rd, Lana lost the FFW Ladies Title to Jennie B in a 4-Way.

– June 23rd, Lana, Martina & Millie McKenzie defeated Ivy, Shanna & Charli Evans at SWE Menace II Society VIII.

– July 5th, Lana lost the TNT Women’s Title to Kasey Owens in a 3-Way.

– July 6th, Lana lost to Kay Lee Ray at the BWR 1st Anniversary Show.

– August 18th, Lana competed in an Adrenaline Rush match for the FSW Women’s Title.

– September 9th, Lana lost to Su Yung on Impact Wrestling vs. the UK.

– September 14th, The Austins (Lana & LA Austin) won the GPW Tag Team Titles by winning a 3-Way No Holds Barred match.

– October 5th, Lana defeated Xia Brookside at Kamikaze Pro Underground V.

– October 11th, Lana defeated Little Miss Roxxy at Defiant Fight or Flight.

– October 13th, Lana defeated Sadie Gibbs at SWE King of Switzerland V.

– November 9th, Lana defeated Shax at SWE Queen of the Ring ’18.

– November 11th, Lana lost to Isla Dawn on PROGRESS 78.

– November 29th, Lana & Rhio lost to She-Wolves (Kasey Owens & Molly Spartan) at TNT Cold Day in Hell ’18.

– November 30th, Lana lost to Sandy Beach in the finals of the GPW Crazy Cruiser 8 ’18.

– December 27th, Lana won the FSW Women’s Title by winning a 4-Way.

– January 13, 2019, Lana lost to Nina Samuels on WWE NXT UK.

– January 29th, Lana lost to Kat Von Kaige at RIW A New Hope Strikes Back.

– February 23rd, Lana competed in the final 4-Way of the FTW Alpha Prime Tournament ’19.

– March 2nd, Lana defeated Dominita for the FFW Women’s Title.

– March 9th, Lana retained the title against Dominita.

– March 17th, Lana lost the FSW Women’s Title to Alexxis Falcon.

– April 5th, Lana lost to Rhio at SWA Motherwell Mania.

– April 17th, Lana challenged Lizzy Styles for the Defiant Women’s Title.

– April 18th, Lana & Lizzy Styles defeated She-Wolves at TNT Supreme Extreme ’19.

– May 4th, Lana & Martina would defeat Jack Sexsmith & Stixx for the SWE Tag Team Titles but they would also lose them right back to them in the same event.

– May 12th, Lana defeated Taonga on FutureShock Uproar.

– May 25th, Lana defeated Lana for the Defiant Women’s Title & she also competed in the Defiant No Regrets Rumble ’19.

– June 6th, Lana challenged Kasey Owens for the TNT Women’s Title.

– June 8th, Lana lost to Emi Sakura at EVE She Rules.

– June 23rd, Lana defeated Gisele Shaw at Fierce Females Exorcise Your Rite.

– June 30th, Lana lost to Candy Floss on PROGRESS 90.

– July 7th, Lana lost to Holidead on PROGRESS 92.

– September 7th, Lana lost the FFW Women’s Title to Jayde in a 6-Way Ladder match.

– October 5th, Lana lost to LuFisto in the semi-finals of the wXw Femmes Fatales ’19.

– October 26th, Lana challenged Kelly Klein for the ROH Women of Honor World Title.

– November 2nd, Lana defeated Mel Price at UW Light the Fuse.

– November 9th, Lana lost to Lizzy Evo in the semi-finals of the RevPro Queen of the Ring ’19 Tournament.

– November 30th, The Austins retained the GPW Tag Team Titles against Craig Kollins & Tyson T-Bone.

– December 1st, Lana defeated Lizzy Evo to win the FutureShock Women’s Legacy Tournament ’19.

– December 28th, Lana defeated Hollie Barlow to win the FSW Women’s Title.

– January 25, 2020, Lana defeated Jayde on RevPro GRLZ Vol. 1.

– February 11th, Lana challenged Yuka Sakazaki for the TJPW Princess of Princess Title.

– February 15th, Lana retained the FSW Women’s Title against KT Cassidy.

– March 6th, The Austins retained the GPW Tag Team Titles against Matthew Brooks & Taonga.

– March 7th, Lana lost to Chakara at RevPro She’s All That ’20.

– February 25, 2021, Lana lost to Aoife Valkyrie on NXT UK.

– March 13th, Lana lost to Millie McKenzie on PROGRESS 106.