Impact matches announced for next week

Mar 17, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Ace Austin is scheduled to defend his X Division Title on next week’s Impact Wrestling episode.

It was announced on this week’s post-Sacrifice edition of Impact that Austin will defend next week against TJP. Austin just won the title from TJP at Sacrifice last Saturday.

Next week’s Impact episode will also feature Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards, plus a non-title match between Jazz and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

