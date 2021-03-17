Capacity change for WrestleMania 37

WWE has reportedly dropped the number of WrestleMania 37 tickets to just 25,000 for each night.

It was previously reported that WWE had plans for 45,000 fans for WrestleMania 37 Night 1 and Night 2, but now Eduardo Encina of The Tampa Bay Times reports that capacity for the big event will be just 25,000 fans for each of the two nights.

This is just 36% of full capacity for what WrestleMania would hold at Raymond James Stadium in a normal year without the pandemic. The stadium would usually be able to hold a maximum of 70,000 fans for WrestleMania, including floor seating.

It was noted that WWE has dropped the number of seats to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

WWE has been working with local partners and government officials regarding COVID-19 safety protocols, according to the article. The NFL’s Super Bowl was also held at Raymond James Stadium last month and they had right at 38% capacity, and that crowd included 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers.

WWE will give out free masks to fan as they enter the doors for WrestleMania 37. We previously reported on socially-distanced pod seating. Additional health and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 will include required masks, temperature checks, health screenings, cashless concessions and mobile ticketing.

As noted earlier this morning, WWE announced Friday as the new on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets, after nixing the original announced date of this past Tuesday. The pre-sale will begin tomorrow morning.

