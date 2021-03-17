Booker T: Andrade’s lack of English is holding him back in WWE

While speaking on his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T commented on Andrade requesting his release from WWE and suggested whats holding him back in the company.

He said “I was reading that Andrade asked for his release. WWE, of course, don’t want to lose a guy like Andrade. I’ve said it before, this guy is next level as far as his talent goes. He is special, he is extraordinary. If he worked on his English as much as he worked on his work in the ring, he’d be a star right now. I think that’s the one thing that holds him back, not saying that’s a negative in a sense”.