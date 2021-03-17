AEW reschedules three Dynamite shows in Philly, Boston, and Rochester to late 2021

AEW announced that three Dynamite shows in Philadelphia, Boston, and Rochester, which were rescheduled already due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been moved again to late 2021.

The April 7 show at the Liacouras Center in Philly is now rescheduled for October 6. The Boston Dynamite at the Agganis Arena on April 21 is now taking place on September 8, while the Dynamite at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester set for June 16 is now taking place on September 29.

Fans who already purchased tickets for all three shows can keep their original tickets and they will be valid for admission to the rescheduled dates. If you cannot attend the shows on the new dates, you can request a refund via the point of purchase.