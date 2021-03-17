3/17/21 MLW Fusion Report

Fusion opens up with a tag team brawl outside the building between Contra Unit & Injustice. Shortly into it though Los Parks join the brawl but we hear officials say that the cops are coming.

Rich Bocchini & Saint Laurent are the commentators for the night.

Before the first match begins Lio Rush cuts a promo on his opponent and calls him a cosplay clown.

Match #1: Lio Rush retained the MLW World Middleweight Title against Brian Pillman Jr. as he defeated him with his Final Hour frog Splash.

Alicia Atout is seen backstage as the says that there will be a change to the main event as Los Parks defend the MLW World Tag Team Titles against both Injustice & Contra Unit.

Alexander Hammerstone cuts a promo on how Mil Muertes stole his title last night, he says if you wanna keep the title & call yourself a champion then you take it from me the right back so reach down in your pants and see if you have the balls to accept my challenge without permission from Salina de la Renta.

March 23rd, Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will be on the Von Erichs as you’ll also see Ross, Michael & Kerry Von Erich as they’ll dive deeper into the episode. Next up Ross & Michael Von Erich cut a promo on Tom Lawlor & his Team Filthy stable.

A deeper dive into the Azteca Underground is discussed & then Salina de la Renta discusses how Mil Muertes will destroy Alexander Hammerstone.

This week’s PWI Top 10 for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship is:

#10 Jordan Oliver

#9 Gino Medina

#8 Myron Reed

#7 Richard Holliday

#6 Mads Krügger

#5 Calvin Tankman

#4 Mil Muertes

#3 Low Ki

#2 Tom Lawlor

#1 Alexander Hammerstone

Match #2: Mil Muertes defeated Parrow with the Straight to Hell.

During the last match we had a breaking news report as Bu Ku Dao was laid out backstage as he was supposed to have a matchup with TJP tonight.Alicia Atout reports on his attack as the police just left but had to take a U-turn to come back after the attack.

March 31st, MLW Never Say Never for free on YouTube

MLW World Heavyweight Title

Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman

Myron Reed vs. Daivari

Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch

Team Filthy vs. The Von Erichs & ACH will be next week in a chain ropes match. Also Gringo Loco will go up against Mil Muertes.

Match #3: Los Parks retained the MLW World Tag Team Titles against Contra Unit & Injustice as LA Park pinned Jordan Oliver for the win.

During the match it was also reported that TJP will be suspended indefinitely. The show ends with the Azteca Underground banner.